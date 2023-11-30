Highlights Leeds United are ramping up plans to expand Elland Road's capacity.

Leeds are planning to expand the capacity to around 55,000.

The expansion is estimated to cost around £100m and will be funded through the sale of shares.

Key officials at Leeds United are now ramping up plans to expand the capacity of Elland Road, according to Football Insider.

This ambition hasn't disappeared following the Whites' relegation, with loyal supporters continuing to support their team as they look to get themselves back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

They had a regime change during the summer, with the 49ers taking control of the club from Andrea Radrizzani, and it's one of their ambitions to see the stadium capacity increase.

Since their takeover, they weren't afraid to invest in the team during the summer transfer window, despite the fact they didn't manage to generate a huge amount of money from player sales compared to the likes of Leicester City and Southampton.

Southampton - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Shea Charles Man City Permanent Ross Stewart Sunderland Permanent Ryan Manning Swansea City Permanent Joe Lumley Middlesbrough Permanent Taylor Harwood-Bellis Man City Loan Mason Holgate Everton Loan Flynn Downes West Ham United Loan Ryan Fraser Newcastle United Loan

Spending decent amounts on Ethan Ampadu and Joel Piroe, it has been reported that there will also be money to spend in January if Daniel Farke wants to secure more permanent additions this winter.

Not only are the owners focusing on investing in the team, but they are also looking to address off-field matters and Elland Road seems to be at the top of their agenda.

What's the latest on Leeds United's expansion plans for Elland Road?

According to Football Insider, key officials at Elland Road are planning to extend the stadium from 37,800 to roughly 55,000, which could allow the club to generate much more in ticket sales once the work is complete.

The work is believed to be costing upwards of £100m to do, with the 49ers planning to use money raised through the sale of shares to fund this expansion.

Ackley Partners have bought shares which has generated extra revenue for the Whites' majority owners and they could potentially bring more investors to the club.

Not only do Leeds now have money to spend on this expansion, but plans for this increase in capacity have already been drawn up with the West Stand likely to be where most of the extra seats will be.,

That stand is going to be redeveloped completely, according to Football Insider.

Is this Elland Road expansion going to benefit Leeds United?

Spending so much on the club is a risk and there are no guarantees they will be back in the top flight anytime soon.

Ideally, they would be in the top flight by the time this expansion is finished because 55,000 is a big capacity and the stadium may feel empty if it isn't reasonably full.

But considering how loyal Leeds fans are and the size of their fanbase, the expansion is probably a good idea.

Leeds need to act like a top-flight team if they want to get there and remain there for the long term.

And the money they generate from these extra ticket sales will increase their revenue.