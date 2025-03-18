Leeds United left-back Junior Firpo looks set to depart Elland Road this summer, with multiple La Liga clubs in discussions over a free transfer.

The 28-year-old Dominican Republic international, who joined the Whites from Barcelona in 2021 for around £13 million, has entered the final months of his contract, and negotiations over an extension appear to have stalled.

Since Leeds' relegation to the Championship, Firpo has flourished under Daniel Farke, contributing three goals and nine assists in just 28 appearances this season.

Despite his impeccable form, however, the club's focus on promotion have taken precedence over securing a new deal for the full-back.

Junior Firpo’s change in representation and growing interest from Spain

Firpo's recent change in agency to You First has accelerated talks regarding his next move.

TeamTalk have revealed that three La Liga clubs have reportedly expressed interest in securing his services as a free agent, with former club Real Betis emerging as one of the front runners for his signature in the summer.

This follows historic reported interest from Betis themselves and Real Sociedad in the January transfer window.

Having previously played for Betis between 2014 and 2019 before making the high-profile switch to Barcelona, a return to Seville would offer Firpo a familiar environment and a chance to reignite his top-flight career in Spain.

While Betis are keen on a reunion, TeamTalk report that negotiations remain in the preliminary stages, with Firpo taking his time to assess his options.

Junior Firpo in the Championship 24/25 Appearances 25 Goals 3 Assists 9 Chances created 38

Farke has remained steadfast in his refusal to engage in contract discussions while the club is in the midst of a demanding promotion push.

When asked about Firpo’s future, the German tactician was unequivocal: “No, we are playing every three days so no time for contract talks. We talk about contracts when players are back in rhythm. No time to waste any energy on that [right now].”

Leeds United’s next steps amidst transfer talk turbulence

With just eight games left in the Championship season, Leeds are laser-focused on achieving automatic promotion after last year’s play-off heartbreak.

The Elland Road residents currently sit top of the second division on superior goal difference over chasers Sheffield United, with two points separating the leading duo from Burnley in third.

However, the club’s hierarchy is already making preparations for the summer, and Firpo's impending exit is becoming increasingly likely.

Regardless of Leeds' final league position, Firpo appears destined for a return to La Liga, where he could reintegrate into Spanish football with Real Betis or another suitor.

While his time in England has been mixed, his attacking contributions this season have reminded clubs of his ability.

With discussions ongoing, Firpo’s next move is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks.

His departure would leave Leeds needing reinforcements at left-back, adding another item to their summer to-do list as they look to build a squad capable of competing in the Premier League.