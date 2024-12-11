Leeds United moved back to the top of the Championship table with a dramatic 3-1 victory over Middlesbrough and Joe Rothwell has lauded the atmosphere at Elland Road.

Leeds left it late to wrap up the points thanks to late goals from Dan James and Brenden Aaronson in a pulsating clash after Willy Gnonto had given the hosts the perfect start, finding the back of the net early in the first half during a period of dominance for Leeds.

They controlled possession and kept Middlesbrough on the back foot. However, their control faltered in the second half when Max Wöber inadvertently headed into his own net just nine minutes after the restart, bringing Boro level.

The 74th minute was when Welsh international James latched onto a loose ball and fired past Boro goalkeeper Seny Dieng, putting Leeds back in front after a tense second half. Aaronson then sealed the win deep into stoppage time, finishing off a swift counter-attack to ensure Daniel Farke’s side claimed all three points.

They opened up a two-point gap over Sheffield United, who still have a game in hand as they travel to Millwall on Wednesday. Middlesbrough dropped down to sixth in the league standings.

Championship table (as it stands 10/12/24) Pos Team P GD Pts 1st Leeds United 20 +22 41 2nd Sheffield United 19 +16 39 3rd Burnley 20 +17 38 4th Sunderland 20 +14 37 5th Blackburn Rovers 19 +6 34 6th Middlesbrough 20 +9 31

Joe Rothwell reacts to Elland Road atmosphere against Middlesbrough

Dan James was handed Sky Sports' Player of the Match award, but Rothwell was another of the best performers in the team during the huge victory in the race for promotion.

He took to Instagram to react to the win and said: "Tuesday night under the lights, Elland Road bouncing tonight, big +3 ⚽️"

The collective effort saw Leeds through but Rothwell himself completed 54/59 of his passes (92%), won 6/7 of his ground duels, and created two chances (FotMob).

Leeds United march on in the race for automatic promotion

The victory was not only vital in Leeds' pursuit of promotion but also another statement of intent, showing their resilience in the face of a challenging opponent and their ability to grind out results in key moments.

The result also extended Leeds' remarkable home form, marking their eighth consecutive win at Elland Road as they continue to strengthen their case for automatic promotion back to the Premier League, where they haven’t played since their relegation two seasons ago.

All eyes turn to the Blades this evening but Leeds put some distance between themselves and some of the chasing pack, with Burnley and Sunderland also joining Boro in dropping points inside the top six.