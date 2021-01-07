Elite club enter race to sign Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun which could scupper Swansea City’s transfer chances

Swansea’s chances of signing Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun have been handed a potential blow – with Premier League champions Liverpool also keen on the teenager, according to the Mirror.

Football Insider reported of Swansea’s interest on Wednesday after missing out on a deal to sign Southampton attacker Michael Olafembi following a muscle injury the Republic of Ireland international sustained in training.

Swansea appeared to be in pole position, but the Reds are huge ‘admirers’ of the Gunners man, whose contract at the Emirates expires at the end of the season, meaning he’ll be available to on a free.

Balogun burst on the scene in recent seasons for Arsenal’s youth sides, but caught the eye in this seasons Europa League group stage.

The teenager has scored twice in just 58 minutes of senior football this season, and was handed his domestic debut by Mikel Arteta in Arsenal’s recent Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester City.

Balogun is able to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs, so if Liverpool want to bring the youngster to Anfield they must buy him now or hope he’s still available in the summer.

The Verdict

Liverpool’s interest here is obviously a blow to Swansea’s chances of signing the 19-year-old.

But whilst not many sides can compete with Liverpool, Arsenal would surely be reluctant to sell one of their hottest prospects permanently, which could give the South Wales outfit the edge here.

Jurgen Klopp’s men surely aren’t going to be interested in loaning Balogun this month – giving Swansea the potential advantage here.