Elijah Dixon-Bonner's QPR career appears to be hanging by a thread after being loaned out to Sweden in mid-March.

The 24-year-old central midfielder has struggled to carve out a starting role in the R's squad since arriving at Loftus Road from Liverpool in October 2022.

As such, the decision was made to hand the former England youth international the opportunity to secure more regular football for the final few months of the season, as he completed a temporary loan switch to Swedish second tier side Vasteras SK until July.

"He's had a lot of opportunities" - Elijah Dixon-Bonner's QPR disappointment outlined

We asked our QPR fan pundit, Louis Moir: 'QPR midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner has joined Swedish side Vasteras SK on loan until July. Do you think Dixon-Bonner will play for QPR again?'

Moir said: "I'm surprised it's taken this long for Dixon-Bonner to get a loan move. I thought it was going to happen in the January window, and it's now taken until March for it to happen.

"He's just not good enough. I've said it for a long time now. I'm surprised he was given a new deal, and I don't think he'll ever play for QPR again.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner QPR career stats (all comps) - per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists Avg. match rating 24/25 6 0 0 6.6/10 23/24 26 0 1 6.4/10 22/23 1 0 0 N/A

"He's clearly not good enough for this level, hence why he's gone out to a Swedish side that I've never, ever heard of. He obviously had that so-called ability when playing at Liverpool youth.

"He just hasn't kicked on really, and I just don't think he's good enough. He's had a lot of opportunities now, and every time I've seen him, bar the little glimpse here and there of something, but he just doesn't effect games.

"I've been calling for him, for his own sake, to go out on loan and get minutes under his belt. If he wants to make it at any half-decent level, he needs to be playing games."

"There's no way" - QPR future prediction made for Dixon-Bonner

It remains to be seen how Dixon-Bonner will fare in Sweden, and whether he could potentially return to Loftus Road in the summer having given the QPR hierarchy something to think about.

"But, he's probably going to end up leaving the club at the end of this season," Moir continued. "Maybe, depending on how long his contract is (length not disclosed). I'm not sure on that.

"We keep contract details quiet, nobody really knows how long the players get given now with Christian Nourry in charge of things like that. But, I'd be surprised if Dixon-Bonner is a QPR player next season.

"There's no way he's going to fit in at all. He's not good enough, and you've got to look at how many times he's been on the bench for us this season and he hasn't even come on.

"We've even had the odd injury and suspension in midfield, and he's still been nowhere near close to playing. So, I think for his own sake, he needs to leave. It'll be the best for him."