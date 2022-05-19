Elijah Adebayo sends message to Luton Town supporters as he reflects on club’s campaign

Luton Town forward Elijah Adebayo has taken to Instagram to thank the club’s fans for the support they illustrated during the 2021/22 campaign.

Adebayo made his return to action in the closing stages of the Hatters’ clash with Huddersfield Town earlier this week after being sidelined for three games due to a hamstring injury that he sustained in April.

Luton suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Terriers on aggregate in the play-off semi-finals as they missed out on the opportunity to set up a showdown with Nottingham Forest at Wembley Stadium.

After being held to a 1-1 draw by Huddersfield in the first leg, the Hatters were beaten 1-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium by Carlos Corberan’s side.

Adebayo managed to produce a host of impressive performances for Luton in the Championship in the previous term.

The forward scored 16 goals for his side at this level whilst he also provided four assists for his team-mates in 41 league appearances.

Reflecting on the club’s latest campaign on Instagram, Adebayo has admitted that he couldn’t be more proud of his side in terms of what they managed to achieve in the second-tier.

The forward posted: “What a season!

“After what has been a difficult couple of days, and frustrating couple of weeks for me, I couldn’t be more proud to be part of such a special group in a special season.

“I was absolutely devastated that I couldn’t have played a bigger part in the more recent games, but I can’t thank the fans enough for the amazing support shown throughout the season.

“Thank you!

“See you soon!”

The Verdict

Luton’s players have every right to be proud of what they achieved last season as they defied all expectations by qualifying for the play-offs.

Whereas the Hatters were unable to secure victory in their showdown with Huddersfield. they will unquestionably be confident in their ability to launch another push for promotion in the 2022/23 campaign.

Adebayo could potentially excel at this level again next season if he is able to maintain his consistency as well as fitness.

Having provided 27 direct goal contributions in the Championship during his career to date, the forward will fancy his chances of causing all kinds of issues for Luton’s opponents later this year.