What a night it proved to be for Luton Town and their supporters at Kenilworth Road last night.

Having finished third in the Championship, they faced sixth-place Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals.

Despite their superior league finish to their opponents, the Hatters were defeated 2-1 at the Stadium of Light last weekend, putting them up against it in the second leg.

Gabriel Osho's headed finish on the 10 minute mark settled the nerves and levelled the tie, though, before Tom Lockyer produced another header in the 43rd minute to give the Hatters the lead.

In the second half, Luton defended well and comfortably, and come the full-time whistle, Rob Edwards' side were worthy of their place at Wembley in the play-off final.

The Hatters are now 90 minutes away from the Premier League.

Elijah Adebayo's four-word reaction to reaching Wembley

Of course, with Luton winning 3-2 on aggregate, the goal scored by Elijah Adebayo in the first leg as the club lost 2-1 proved to be crucial.

The 25-year-old has netted 10 goals in all competitions this past season, but no doubt that turned out to be his most important one.

Taking to Instagram in the aftermath of the match, Adebayo reacted to events by simply stating 'Wembley see you soon' which can be seen below.

Eijah Adebayo's Instagram story

Who do Luton Town play in the Championship play-off final?

As of yet, that is undecided, but the Hatters do not have to wait long to find out who will be their opponents as they compete for a place in the Premier League.

Luton will face the winners of the other play-off semi-final between Coventry City and Middlesbrough.

The two played their first leg on Sunday at Coventry's CBS Arena, which resulted in a 0-0 draw.

That means it is all on the line on Wednesday night, when the two sides meet once again, this time at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.

Whoever wins on the night goes through and will face Luton at Wembley - simple.

When is the Championship play-off final?

The Championship play-off final is set to be the first of the three EFL play-off finals to take place at Wembley.

Indeed, as per the EFL, Luton's clash with the winners of Coventry v Middlesbrough is set to take place on Saturday 27th May at the national stadium.

The match is currently scheduled to get underway in the early evening, with kick-off currently scheduled for 16:45 in the United Kingdom.