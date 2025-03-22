Sunderland forward Eliezer Mayenda has spoken about how he has adapted to life on Wearside, as well as discussing Jobe Bellingham's future prospects amid interest from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

Whilst the Black Cats' form had tailed off prior to the international break, seeing their chances of a top-two finish diminish after a run of just two victories in six games, Mayenda and Bellingham have continued to impress this term under Regis Le Bris.

Although top scorer Wilson Isidor has claimed plenty of headlines for his exploits since joining from Zenit St Petersburg in an initial loan switch which was recently made permanent, the Spanish youth international is currently Sunderland's second-highest marksman after enjoying a fine breakthrough season at the Stadium of Light.

Speaking to Spanish news outlet, EldesMarque, the 19-year-old referenced the differences between the Championship and leagues on the continent after joining the club from FC Sochaux under Tony Mowbray in 2023 for a reported fee north of €1m, as well as how Bellingham has dealt with the regular comparisons between himself and his brother Jude, who continues to excel for Real Madrid and England.

Eliezer Mayenda makes adaptation admission after Sunderland AFC exploits

Both Mayenda and Bellingham are currently on international duty for their countries' respective Under-21's sides, with the striker coming on as a 75th-minute substitute in Spain's 2-2 draw with Czechia on Friday night, whilst Bellingham played the final 17 minutes of England's 5-3 defeat to France in Lorient.

Earlier in his career, Mayenda broke through into Sochaux's first-team picture at the age of 16, making 16 appearances and scoring once, before Sunderland garnered a seven-figure sum for his services in 2023 as the Black Cats' reputation as a hotbed for young talent only grew.

In the aforementioned interview with EldesMarque, the man who was sent on loan to Hibernian last February spoke about his regular source of gametime since Le Bris' appointment, and how that has eased his eventual adaptation to life in the English game.

"It's a different kind of football, very physical and competitive. Any team there can beat anyone," Mayenda stated.

Eliezer Mayenda 24/25 Stats Total Appearances 30 Starts 19 Goals 7 Assists 5 All Stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of 22/03/25)

"I've been lucky to have started getting opportunities with Sunderland, and the adaptation is going very well."

"After all, the more games you play, the better you adapt, but it's true that it's hard at first," the striker continued.

Whilst Mayenda has netted seven goals this season - four of which have come against Sheffield Wednesday - plenty of attention has gone towards Bellingham, who looks to forge his own successful career despite consistent comparisons to his brother, who registered his 40th England cap in Thomas Tuchel's first game against Albania on Friday night.

Bellingham also made the move to the North East at a very young age after one season of first-team football at Birmingham City, before the two clubs agreed a reported £3m fee.

This season, the midfielder has registered four goals and three assists as the club look to end their eight-year exile from the Premier League, whilst his development has continued to attract interest from clubs in the top flight and beyond.

Recently, Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with the 19-year-old among a whole host of other Premier League sides, with reports stating that Sunderland could demand in excess of £20m for his services.

Unsurprisingly, Mayenda, who gets a first-hand glimpse of Bellingham's talent and potential on a day-to-day basis, has backed his teammate to have an excellent career.

"Jobe is a great player," the Spaniard added. "We don't talk much about Jude, but I have a very good relationship with Jobe."

"He's very talented, a hard worker, and if he continues like this, he'll be able to play anywhere," Mayenda concluded.

Sunderland's chances of promotion to the Premier League

Despite the exploits of the two young stars, Sunderland are in for an intriguing end to the season, as a play-off place looks beyond secure at this stage, given the points difference between themselves and the chasing pack, whilst it would take an insane turn of events for the Black Cats to bridge the 11-point gap to the top two.

Le Bris will be hoping for a much smoother end to the season as momentum must be gathered in order to have a successful shot at the play-offs, as the club looks to better their efforts of 2023, when they were defeated by eventual winners, Luton Town, in the semi-finals.

Failure to do so would most likely mean the end of Bellingham in red and white, such is the desire of those higher up the food chain to secure his signature.

However, Sunderland would continue to hold significant bargaining power, with the midfielder's contract set to expire in 2028.