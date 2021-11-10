Elias Kachunga issues Bolton Wanderers message involving Huddersfield and Sheffield Wednesday

Elias Kachunga broke his duck for Bolton Wanderers in the FA Cup first round against Stockport County on Sunday.

The former Huddersfield Town man gave the Trotters the lead in a 2-2 draw with County that will be replayed next Wednesday evening. The 29-year-old has registered two assists in 16 league outings for Ian Evatt’s men this season but was intent on kicking on when he spoke to the Manchester Evening News.

He said: “We just have to keep improving and learn especially from every game, even if it’s a win, just to improve and then go on to the next games to get the wins in.

“I think now is the right time, so now I have to prove that I have to keep the shirt and show everyone that I’m an important player for this team. We had a disappointing last month, but especially out of these games we could learn a lot to go forward in the season.”

“Obviously I had Huddersfield and Sheffield Wednesday and it was a different dressing room because you had loads of experienced players and maybe not that many young players who never played probably in a higher league like this.

“But it’s the responsibility of the guys who played already in this level or a higher level to try to help everyone on the pitch, especially young players or players who didn’t play on this level before.

“But you could see everyone has grown in every game and is improving and we just have to keep improving and learn especially from every game, even if it’s a win, just to improve and then go on the next games to get the wins in.

It has been a tough period for all involved at the club of late, winless in their last five in the league, losing four, with club captain Antoni Sarcevic leaving for Stockport County in the midst of it.

Bolton’s hosting of Crewe Alexandra on Friday evening presents an excellent opportunity to get a much needed victory and to start pushing back in the right direction again.

The Verdict

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Bolton Wanderers academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Has Chris Basham ever played in the Premier League? Yes No

With the poor form of Eoin Doyle in the last few months Kachunga chipping in from the right flank would give Bolton a huge boost. As the bad run and the season has persisted they are looking more and more reliant on Dapo Afolayan for a bit of magic in the final third, such that may not even be present after the January transfer window.

Bolton were generous in offering Kachunga a two year contract as a free agent this summer, now he is up to speed Evatt will be hoping they can see a more consistent return on their investment.