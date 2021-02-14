Elias Kachunga at Sheffield Wednesday: How’s it gone so far this season? What issues does he face? What’s next?

After four years at Huddersfield Town, Elias Kachunga swapped West Yorkshire for South Yorkshire in the summer by joining Sheffield Wednesday.

The German was recruited by David Wagner and in his first season at the Terriers, Kachunga helped them to the Premier League for the first time ever following his 12-goal haul.

A permanent move came following that loan spell but Kachunga didn’t hit the same heights following that season, and only scored four more goals in three seasons before leaving the John Smith’s Stadium last year.

Garry Monk did not hesitate to pick the winger up on a free transfer – let’s see how he’s been doing at Hillsborough.

How’s it gone so far?

Kachunga was brought in to bring a bit more dynamism to the Wednesday attack, but the issue early on was that Monk used a wing-back system which didn’t incorporate the right-wing position that Kachunga is used to playing.

The same system has been used by Tony Pulis and Neil Thompson as well this season, so more often than not Kachunga has been playing as a striker – but he’s started just eight times and made a further 10 outings from the bench.

And none of those appearances have ended with any goals scored, so Kachunga is still struggling with the same issues he faced in his last few years with Huddersfield.

Are you Sheffield Wednesday mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Owls quiz about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Who scored both one goal and made one assist in their opening day win away at Cardiff City? Jordan Rhodes Izzy Brown Barry Bannan Josh Windass

What issues does he face?

With Jordan Rhodes and Callum Paterson in good form, it seems unlikely that Kachunga will be starting again anytime soon following his three starts in a row recently.

Whilst Kachunga does provide good energy, his lack of goal threat is alarming and Wednesday’s best chances of getting results is to have Paterson partnered with Rhodes for at least the next few games.

He also has the issue of Jack Marriott getting back to fitness, which means another striking option for him to contend with and someone who could potentially jump ahead of him in the pecking order.

What’s next?

Kachunga will have to show something in either training or a cameo performance to convince Thompson to select him again.

His zero goals this season will concern fans and staff alike and it’s not doing his selection chances any good. That in term will not do his chances of earning another year or two onto his contract – which expires this summer – any help either.