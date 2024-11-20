With the January transfer window closing in, Plymouth Argyle will be looking to add to their squad for the second-half of the season, and help in their battle to stay in the division.

With a whole host of clubs separated by just a handful of points in the bottom-half of the table, things are likely to go right down to the wire in this Championship campaign, meaning any mid-season additions need to be ready to adjust to their new surroundings as soon as possible.

For Argyle, there is still the need for a creative spark in the central areas to make the team tick when going forward, with summer addition Rami Al Hajj stuttering after a bright spark, while the likes of Callum Wright and Mustapha Bundu fail to reach the standards required of the second tier.

The Green Army will have every hope of going back to a deal involving Michael Baidoo from Elfsborg this winter, but after the Swedish club blocked an initial approach from the Devon outfit, the Pilgrims could be set to hit a familiar roadblock if they were to return for any deal at the start of 2025.

Michael Baidoo fails to secure summer move to Plymouth Argyle

The transfer saga surrounding Baidoo and Argyle was one that perpetuated the Greens’ final few days of the summer transfer window, with the pair trying to do all the could to get a deal over the line, with Elfsborg standing firmly in their way.

While the Home Park outfit were reportedly prepared to smash their £1 million club record fee to get their hands on the Ghanaian, Baidoo was thought to have been keen on a move to England, and work with former Manchester United man Wayne Rooney.

The playmaker was even said to have written a letter to the Elfsborg hierarchy to try and get a deal over the line and move to the Football League, but with the 25-year-old playing such a big role in their recent success, any pleas fell on deaf ears in Sweden.

With a Europa League campaign on the horizon, Elfsborg weren’t willing to part with their star man at such a late stage in the transfer window, and shrugged off any approaches from the Greens, and four months on, there could be a familiar feeling at Home Park if they are to follow up that interest in January.

Elfsborg’s Michael Baidoo stance will not have changed after Plymouth Argyle pursuit

Despite finishing seventh in the Allsvenskan this season - with the Swedish league coming to its conclusion last weekend - Elfsborg still have hopes of progressing in the Europa League as it stands, with Baidoo being one of the protagonists in their journey across the continent.

Michael Baidoo's 2024 Allsvenskan (Swedish top tier) statistics - per SofaScore Appearances 27 Goals 10 Assists 4 Goal conversion 25% Accurate passes per game 23.0 (83%) Touches per 90 39.6

The Swedish side are currently clinging on to the final qualification spot as it stands, with the new format of continental competition seeing the top 24 teams in the initial league stage qualify for the knockout stages.

Baidoo has played his part in his side earning four points from as many matches, with his penalty securing a 1-0 win against Roma last month, as the dream of progressing further in the competition is kept alive.

With showdowns against Athletic Club and Qarabag to come before the end of the year, their chances of qualification will become all the clearer, while matches against Nice and Tottenham Hotspur in January will bring an end to the group stage.

WIth this being their first European sojourn for nine seasons, there is an understandable desire for the club to throw everything they have at the competition, and with their domestic calendar concluded, they can focus entirely on the next four games that will decide their fate.

Argyle fans will likely be following the Swedish club’s progress throughout the tournament, with their chances of bringing Baidoo to Devon likely to be boosted by an early exit from the competition, with hope still dangling of a deal eventually getting over the line before the transfer window ends.

After some shining performances on the continental stage, the valuation of the playmaker could well have gone up, and if he were to become available, there will likely be plenty of competition for his signature, with Austrian side LASK also said to have been chasing him back in the summer.

With the Europa League group stage not ending until January 30th, it could be a long month of wishing and waiting for those of a green persuasion which could ultimately end the way the summer did, with Elfsborg playing hardball to keep hold of their top talent.

With 15 goals in 39 appearances this season speaking for itself, Baidoo is a player that Argyle are calling out for in the number ten role, and if they could eventually make him theirs, the remainder of the 24/25 campaign could be looking all the sweeter.