EFL manager makes big claim about Leicester City loanee

Leicester City defender Josh Knight has what it takes to go all the way in football, Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth has claimed.

Knight is currently on loan at Wycombe until the end of the season, having seen his deal at Adams Park extended during last month’s January transfer window.

That is something that certainly paid off for the Chairboys on Saturday, as Knight struck a late winner to complete a remarkable comeback for Wycombe and claim just their fourth league win of the season, recovering from 2-0 down to beat Huddersfield 3-2 at The John Smith’s Stadium.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, Ainsworth was full of praise for Knight after the game, and is clearly expecting big things from the 23-year-old.

Speaking about Knight after that win, Ainsworth was quoted by The 72 as saying: “Josh has come and is a real competitor. We loved him last season in League One when he was at Peterborough. We pushed him into midfield today and it paid dividends. He’s got enough to go all the way.

“He needs to work on some things but he can go all the way, and we’re delighted to have him in the Wycombe squad.”

Up until now, Knight has made 25 appearances in competitions for Wycombe this season, with Saturday’s goal being his first in the league for the club.

Despite that win, Ainsworth’s side remain rooted to the bottom of the Championship table, although they have now reduced the gap to safety to ten points, with 18 games still to play this season.

The Verdict

This does feel like something of a big claim for Ainsworth to make with regards to Knight.

Given he has only made one senior appearance for Leicester so far in his career, it does seem as though he does still have a long way to go to make it as far as Ainsworth expects.

Nevertheless, it does seem as though he is showing plenty of potential to make an impact in his career, and the versatility he demonstrated by switching to a midfield position on Saturday will only help him in the future.

Indeed, even if he does not go quite as far as Ainsworth is tipping him to, there can be no doubt that Knight has shown he has what it takes to enjoy a long career playing the game at a high level.