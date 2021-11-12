Elerewe starts: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to face Burton Albion on Saturday

Despite it being an international break, Charlton Athletic unlike previous ones are in action despite having a few players away with their countries.

The Addicks had the necessary three call-ups in both September and October to put a stop to their League One fixtures in those months but that hasn’t happened in November, meaning their away fixture with Burton Albion goes ahead.

Johnnie Jackson will be looking to continue his good form in caretaker charge of the London side, picking up seven points out of a possible nine in the league and success in the FA Cup first round against Havant & Waterlooville.

He has some real selection issues to contend with this weekend though – let’s see what team he could go with at the Pirelli Stadium.

Even though Jackson would have probably wanted to name the same team that drew with Rotherham United a week and a half ago, it’s simply not possible with Chris Gunter and Conor Washington on international duty.

He went with a 4-4-2 against non-league Havant last weekend but a 3-5-2 has worked in the league with Diallang Jaiyesimi figuring in a less familiar role of right-wing-back and you can realistically expect him to remain there despite Sean Clare also being able to feature.

It’s at centre-back where Jackson has issues – Gunter played there against the Millers but with Sam Lavelle and Ryan Inniss also being injured the time may come for 18-year-old Deji Elerewe to make his first league start for the Addicks.

The teenager has started matches in the FA Cup and EFL Cup this season and made two substitute appearances in the league and this could be the perfect opportunity for Elerewe to stake his claim for a more permanent position in the squad.

And the same can be said for Josh Davison who could come in for Washington at the top end of the pitch in the absence of Jon Leko as well.

The 22-year-old has 10 league appearances to his name following a spell with Forest Green Rovers last season, scoring twice so far for the Addicks in 2021-22 with those goals coming in back to back games against Portsmouth and Bolton.

He is the most likely to get his chance tomorrow but 19-year-old Mason Burstow will also be asking the question of Jackson after his impressive cameo against Havant on Sunday.