‘Electric’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans left delighted by player’s performance vs Huddersfield

Nottingham Forest recorded their first win of the season this afternoon, with the Reds beating Huddersfield Town by two goals to nil.

Steven Reid was placed in interim charge for this one, following the sacking of Chris Hughton earlier this week.

But a formation change seemed to inspire the Reds, and they took a deserved lead when Lewis Grabban guided his header past Lee Nicholls.

Nicholls’ afternoon went from bad to worse straight after the interval, with Joe Lolley’s effort finding its way into the net via a deflection off the goalkeeper.

Grabban’s header was perfectly placed for the first goal, but he had Brennan Johnson to thank.

Johnson, like he did in the opening day defeat to Coventry, picked the ball up on halfway, bursting forward and leaving Levi Colwill and Lewis O’Brien in his wake.

Johnson put a cross in which was perfect for Grabban to attack, and the striker did what he does best and headed in.

Here, we take a look at what Forest fans made of Johnson’s performance…

Look how happy the likes of Grabban, Johnson and Lolley looked now that they’re able to attack. Things you love to see 😍 #NFFC — Dan (@95Redss) September 18, 2021

Coopers first job will be to get Brennan Johnson to sign a new contract #NFFC — James (@jtweets92) September 18, 2021

Both Spence and Johnson has been immense today! #NFFC — Alex Iskandar Liew (@alex_iskandar) September 18, 2021

Loving the Spence/Johnson combo. Pace pace pace #nffc — Kevin Phillips Bong (@K_Phillips_Bong) September 18, 2021

Brennan Johnson down the right side with his pace is a huge threat. Knows how to put a decent cross in as well which we’ve lacked. Has Zinckernagel ever played on the left for previous clubs? #NFFC — ReissNFFC (@ReissNFFC) September 18, 2021

Pace down our right hand side with Johnson and Spence is, well, very quick.#nffc — Rob (@dogsnobrob) September 18, 2021