Leeds United

'El Loco at his absolute finest' – Plenty of Leeds fans reacted to manager's surprising decision

Published

7 mins ago

on

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is set to keep his side fit during the month of March despite the club’s fixtures being postponed due to the Coronavirus, according to The Daily Mail’s Adrian Kajumba.

The Whites are often known for their electric fitness during games, as they outrun opposition sides right until the final whistle.

Leeds sit top of the Championship table, although it’s not clear what the side’s fate will be after the league was suspended due to the recent outbreak of Coronavirus. There have been many suggestions about what could happen in the long-term future, but nothing concrete as of yet.

Bielsa is set to keep his squad in tip-top condition though, and will not allow his players any extra time off during this enforced break, even arranging an 11-a-side game amongst his own squad.

Here’s how the Leeds fans reacted to the news that the Argentinian wouldn’t be giving his side any time off…

