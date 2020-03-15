‘El Loco at his absolute finest’ – Plenty of Leeds fans reacted to manager’s surprising decision

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is set to keep his side fit during the month of March despite the club’s fixtures being postponed due to the Coronavirus, according to The Daily Mail’s Adrian Kajumba.

The Whites are often known for their electric fitness during games, as they outrun opposition sides right until the final whistle.

Leeds sit top of the Championship table, although it’s not clear what the side’s fate will be after the league was suspended due to the recent outbreak of Coronavirus. There have been many suggestions about what could happen in the long-term future, but nothing concrete as of yet.

Bielsa is set to keep his squad in tip-top condition though, and will not allow his players any extra time off during this enforced break, even arranging an 11-a-side game amongst his own squad.

Here’s how the Leeds fans reacted to the news that the Argentinian wouldn’t be giving his side any time off…

El Loco at his absolute finest. The whole world locking down but not us. Coronavirus shall not out do murderball — Jack Gaunt (@JWGaunt4) March 14, 2020

I hope this is true. It’s what I’ve been worrying about. Can’t let anyone lose focus after that run. — Kayray (@KatieLUFC) March 15, 2020

To be fair, the players would feel worse if they had time off than if they keep up their current levels of fitness so it's a smart move IMO. — Alex (@AJG8701) March 14, 2020

Absolutely brilliant. And here I was worried about their fitness levels after. — Paul Brunton 💙💛 (@CaithnessWhite) March 14, 2020

Plus they are still all getting paid so if non of them are ill why not carry on as business as usual. — Rich Winterburn (@RichWinterburn) March 14, 2020

Life goes on if there’s no sign of you being infected you go to work simple as 😉 — jules borbély💙💛 (@julessandra) March 14, 2020

Good move, keep them occupied. — mick coughlan (@revie61) March 14, 2020