Sunderland will be hoping to make it three wins on the bounce as Tony Mowbray's former employers Blackburn Rovers make the trip to Wearside on Wednesday night.

The cliché of not changing a winning team is often banded about, but this may not apply to the Sunderland boss as Pierre Ekwah was substituted in Saturday's 3-1 away win at QPR with a dead leg after just 14 minutes.

With that in mind, FLW has predicted the Sunderland XI to take to the field at the Stadium of Light.

Anthony Patterson

Patterson is one of many names at Sunderland who are a mainstay in the starting lineup, and this will continue on Wednesday night as he looks to gather his third clean sheet of the season so far.

Trai Hume

The young full-back has played in all six of Sunderland's league outings so far this campaign, and will look to continue his form at both ends of the pitch having recorded an assist in the 5-0 victory against Southampton in Sunderland's last home game.

Luke O'Nien

The versatile club captain Luke O'Nien has had a solid start to the campaign, and looks set to continue his stay at centre-half alongside Daniel Ballard.

Daniel Ballard

The Northern Ireland international will be coming into this game full of confidence, not just for his defensive displays either.

Ballard will be hoping his first Black Cats goal at Loftus Road on Saturday is a sign of things to come as he poses a threat in the opposition box.

Niall Huggins

Huggins was named in Mowbray's starting lineup for the first time this season in West London, and it would be expected that he does so again in the absence of Dennis Cirkin, who according to the Sunderland Echo could be sidelined until after the October international break with a hamstring problem.

Dan Neil

Neil will continue in his role of shielding the Black Cats' defence against a well-drilled Blackburn midfield and attack, but will also look to build on his performances which have seen a goal and assist so far this campaign.

Jobe Bellingham

The aforementioned potential absence of Ekwah in this game may mean that Jobe Bellingham is forced into a deeper midfield role, having been utilised as a false nine against Southampton and a number 10 prior to Alex Pritchard's premature introduction on Saturday.

However, this will cause very little stress to Mowbray as the highly-rated midfielder's capabilities are there for all to see.

Abdullah Ba

Despite Mowbray having a number of high-quality players to pick from in attacking areas, it would seem very harsh to drop Abdullah Ba for the likes of Patrick Roberts after his performance in West London, in which the 20-year-old recorded his first goal of the season.

Bradley Dack

The 29-year-old will be eager to start against his former employers, and it looks like this could be a possibility if he is to return from a knock which saw him absent from Saturday's win.

The Rovers defence will look to stop Dack from scoring in successive home games, as they know his qualities all too well.

Jack Clarke

Unquestionably Tony Mowbray's first name on the teamsheet is Jack Clarke, who has started this season in the way he finished last campaign, with 3 goals in Sunderland's opening six games so far.

Nazariy Rusyn

The former Ukraine youth international was absent from the 3-1 win against QPR on Saturday, but could have his first involvement in red and white in this game if eligible, as some of his required documents weren't ready in time for the weekend's fixture.

Having an out-and-out striker was a problem for Mowbray at the beginning of the season, but Rusyn could be the man to solve it, and look to build on his 13 goals and 5 assists last season for Zorya Luhansk.

If not, then Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow could be set to start consecutive games.