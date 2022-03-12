Ejaria in: Is this Reading FC’s best XI on paper when every player is fully fit?

Reading have endured a very difficult season in the Championship, with a points deduction sapping a lot of confidence from the squad.

Heading into the run-in, the Royals have given themselves a small cushion over the bottom three that they will be looking to extend under Paul Ince.

Injuries have come at bad times and Reading have been held back a lot in the transfer market, with the squad feeling very thin but with players returning they have a good chance of saving themselves.

Orjan Nyland was recently picked up as a free agent and with Karl Hein out injured, the former Aston Villa shot stopper could make a significant contribution in their battle against the drop.

Here, we have put together Reading’s best XI on paper when every player is fully fit…

John Swift has been a class act all season and the return of Lucas Joao, Yakou Meite and Ovie Ejaria’s to the first team shake-up have been very welcome in the last month or so.

Andy Rinomhota, Scott Dann and Tom McIntrye have all endured lengthy periods on the sidelines this term, but when fully firing they are effective second-tier players.

Think you’re a hardcore Reading FC fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Royals quiz

1 of 25 How many appearances did Chris Gunter make for Reading? 304 314 324 334

Junior Hoilett, Danny Drinkwater and Michael Morrison will all be disappointed not to be included in the team, Meite and Ejaria have struggled to impact games this season, but when fully fit they cannot be ignored in this team selection.

It will be interesting to monitor who Paul Ince puts the most faith in ahead of some crunch encounters between now and the end of the season.