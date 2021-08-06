Eisa starts: The predicted Bradford City XI to face Exeter City

Bradford City start life under Derek Adams in League Two this weekend when they travel to St James’ Park to take on Exeter City.

It’s not exactly a straightforward start for the Bantams against an Exeter side that are always somewhere in-and-around the play-off picture in the four-tier.

Nevertheless, Adams led Morecambe to promotion last season in League Two and his arrival in West Yorkshire was one of the summer’s big coups in the EFL.

There’s plenty of excitement bubbling away at Bradford, owing to Adams’ arrival and the squad he’s starting to put together:

As our graphic shows, Bradford’s starting XI that could feature against Exeter looks particularly strong.

That’s evident as Adams faces his first major dilemma in the goalkeeping department, with Richard O’Donnell and Sam Hornby competing for the gloves. Both have shared minutes over the course of pre-season and tomorrow’s selection could be the toss of a coin. We’ve opted for O’Donnell.

The back-four Adams could turn to, again, looks strong with new signings: Liam Ridehalgh, Niall Canavan, Paudie O’Connor and Oscar Threlkeld should line up from left to right.

Elliott Watt and Levi Sutton offer a solid midfield pivot, with Callum Cooke – after three goals and six assists last season – offered licence to get forwards.

Abo Eisa and Alex Gilliead are two options to play out wide, with Lee Angol also pushing for an opportunity.

In attack, it should be new No.9, Andy Cook, leading the line.