Derby County are just one game away from securing a return to the Championship as they welcome Carlisle United to Pride Park this weekend.

The Rams know that just a point will see them earn automatic promotion from League One this season as they go into the final day three points clear of Bolton Wanderers, who face Peterborough United, along with the advantage of goal difference being in their favour.

It would mark a fine campaign under the stewardship of Paul Warne, who could add a fourth promotion to his managerial CV should Derby complete their objective, with the hopes of continuing to improve in the second tier next term.

But the success of next season will be determined during the summer window, with a number of the East Midlands side's top performers linked with a move away from Pride Park in the summer, with the Rams head coach confirming contract talks with his players were put on hold until the conclusion of this campaign.

But it is a player who recently signed a new deal at the club that has attracted the most interest.

Eiran Cashin transfer rumours

One of Warne's top performers this term has been defender, Eiran Cashin, who has formed a telepathic understanding alongside Curtis Nelson, who was named the Rams' Player of the Year on Tuesday evening.

The 22-year-old's integration into the first-team squad during the 2021/22 season has been seamless, making his debut during Wayne Rooney's time at the club before nailing down a regular starting spot following the club's relegation to League One.

Following the completion of the takeover by Clowes Developments, Cashin was able to sign a new contract with the club, extending his stay at Pride Park until the end of the current season, going on to make 52 appearances in all competitions during the 2022/23 season as the Rams fell short of a place in the top six.

And the young defender has continued that form this term, becoming an integral part of a team filled with experienced players, with his solid defensive showings helping the club to be in the position they find themselves in going into the last game of the campaign.

But those displays have not come without interest in his services.

Ahead of this season, it was reported that Premier League side, Brighton and Hove Albion, had multiple bids rejected by the club, with the Seagulls eventually matching Derby's valuation. However, a deal was unable to be completed due to the limited time scale to find a replacement or arrange a loan back deal for Cashin.

A report by Teamtalk also confirmed that West Ham United, Burnley, Birmingham City and Middlesbrough during the January transfer window.

Amid all the speculation that another bid was incoming for the defender, Cashin put pen to paper on a new deal at Pride Park, keeping him at the club until 2027.

While that new deal has him contracted to the club for another three years, interest is expected to return for the highly-rated 22-year-old and even if promotion is secured, Derby could be forced to sell one of their top talents should a sizeable fee be tabled.

Eiran Cashin statistics this season

It is clear to see why Cashin has so many admirers from the higher divisions in the English football pyramid when looking at his statistics this term.

Having previously mentioned, the defender has built up a solid partnership with Curtis Nelson this term, contributing to the Rams having the best defensive record in the division having let in just 37 goals this term, one less than Lincoln City in second.

Eiran Cashin's Derby County statistics as per Transfermarkt and FotMob Appearances 51 Goals 3 Assists 1 Minutes played 4,346 Clean sheets 22 Successful passes 1,671 Pass accuracy 71.8% Tackles won % 76.1% Duels won 380 Interceptions 69 Dribbled past 25

The young defender has had yet another standout season for Paul Warne, and is yet another academy graduate who has shone when given his chance in the first-team.

Derby have already lost one player who came through the ranks at Pride Park this season, as Max Bird completed a move to Bristol City in January before being loaned back for the remainder of the campaign, and they will be hopeful Cashin does not follow suit as they look set for a return to the Championship after two seasons away.