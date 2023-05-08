Derby County crashed out of the League One play-off places yesterday following their 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

That, combined with Peterborough United winning against Barnsley, saw Derby fall to seventh in the table, a point adrift of Posh in sixth.

Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Derby County

The game was decided in the moments leading up to half-time, with Curtis Davies clashing with Marvin Johnson on 41 minutes. As the last man and without a clear attempt to play the ball, the Derby captain was sent-off and Sheffield Wednesday were awarded a penalty.

Michael Smith converted that for the Owls, who went on to secure their 28th win of the season by seeing out the game - Sheffield Wednesday have, of course, finished third in League One on a remarkable 96 points.

Elsewhere, Peterborough took a grip of sixth with a 2-0 win over Barnsley. Jonson Clarke-Harris opened the scoring at Oakwell on six minutes, with Jack Taylor securing the points on 76 minutes.

Peterborough will now face Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-offs, with Barnsley taking on Bolton Wanderers in the other semi-final.

Eiran Cashin's classy Derby message

It was an emotional day for Derby and, obviously, a gutting end to a season where they've done so well to bounce back from relegation last season to get themselves into play-off contention.

Eiran Cashin wanted to pin his thanks onto the club's supporters, taking to his Instagram story to share a message with them, labelling them simply "The Best".

Cashin, 21, has been magnificent for Derby over the season, playing 41 times in League One and scoring one goal.

What next for Derby?

The season's end offers a time of reflection for the Rams, who will be looking to build ahead of, what they hope will be, another push for promotion in League One in 2023/24.

As quoted by Derbyshire Live, Paul Warne commented how his side weren't miles away against Sheffield Wednesday: "We weren't far away from a perfect away performance. What makes it worse is you are clapping all the fans who kindly stayed which I really appreciate but you can see Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough on the scoreboard which is difficult to take."

Focus, though, is already shifting onto next season it seems. Warne continued: "It's hard for the players. There are a lot in tears as you can imagine. But hopefully, we can keep the large majority and improve where we can. I feel for them because I thought they played really well."