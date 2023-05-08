Derby County crashed out of the League One play-off places yesterday following their 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

That, combined with Peterborough United winning against Barnsley, saw Derby fall to seventh in the table, a point adrift of Posh in sixth.

Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Derby County

The game was decided in the moments leading up to half-time, with Curtis Davies clashing with Marvin Johnson on 41 minutes. As the last man and without a clear attempt to play the ball, the Derby captain was sent-off and Sheffield Wednesday were awarded a penalty.

Michael Smith converted that for the Owls, who went on to secure their 28th win of the season by seeing out the game - Sheffield Wednesday have, of course, finished third in League One on a remarkable 96 points.

Elsewhere, Peterborough took a grip of sixth with a 2-0 win over Barnsley. Jonson Clarke-Harris opened the scoring at Oakwell on six minutes, with Jack Taylor securing the points on 76 minutes.

Peterborough will now face Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-offs, with Barnsley taking on Bolton Wanderers in the other semi-final.

Eiran Cashin's classy Derby message

It was an emotional day for Derby and, obviously, a gutting end to a season where they've done so well to bounce back from relegation last season to get themselves into play-off contention.

Eiran Cashin wanted to pin his thanks onto the club's supporters, taking to his Instagram story to share a message with them, labelling them simply "The Best".

1A896BD8-AEF4-45C7-9EBE-70B55321DD99

Cashin, 21, has been magnificent for Derby over the season, playing 41 times in League One and scoring one goal.

What next for Derby?

The season's end offers a time of reflection for the Rams, who will be looking to build ahead of, what they hope will be, another push for promotion in League One in 2023/24.

As quoted by Derbyshire Live, Paul Warne commented how his side weren't miles away against Sheffield Wednesday: "We weren't far away from a perfect away performance. What makes it worse is you are clapping all the fans who kindly stayed which I really appreciate but you can see Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough on the scoreboard which is difficult to take."

Focus, though, is already shifting onto next season it seems. Warne continued: "It's hard for the players. There are a lot in tears as you can imagine. But hopefully, we can keep the large majority and improve where we can. I feel for them because I thought they played really well."