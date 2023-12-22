Highlights Derby County moves up to third in the League One table after an important 3-1 win over Lincoln City.

Cashin thanks Derby fans for their support and emphasizes the importance of the victory in their pursuit of a top two spot.

Cashin's future at Derby is uncertain as he continues to attract interest from clubs such as Birmingham City and Brighton.

Eiran Cashin has issued a message to Derby County supporters following the team’s important 3-1 win over Lincoln City on Thursday night.

The Rams moved up to within one point of the automatic promotion places after a win over the Imps midweek.

Goals from Conor Hourihane, Kane Wilson and James Collins sealed all three points for Paul Warne’s side.

Derby have won six of their last seven league games to earn their way into automatic promotion contention.

The League One side is aiming to go back up to the Championship at the second attempt, having come seventh in the table in the previous campaign.

Cashin’s holiday message to Derby supporters

Cashin has issued a message to Derby fans following the win on Thursday, thanking the fans for their support of the team in 2023.

The in-demand defender hailed the importance of gaining all three points against Lincoln in their battle for a top two spot in the table.

“Merry Christmas [R]ams important win last night,” wrote Cashin, via Instagram.

“Support at home this year has been unbelievable as usual.”

Cashin is a crucial player in Warne’s side, and has been a consistent presence in the side throughout the campaign.

He has started 19 of the team’s 21 games so far, with the club competing for promotion back to the second tier.

However, speculation persists over the 22-year-old’s future, with the likes of Birmingham City and Brighton linked with a potential move in January.

The Premier League side attempted to lure the centre-back to the Amex in the summer but were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, new Blues boss Wayne Rooney is keen to reunite with the youngster, having worked with him during his time in charge at Derby.

Derby will likely have to fend off interest in a permanent move again when the winter market opens next month.

Derby County league position

League One table (as of 22/12/2023) Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth 21 21 48 2 Peterborough United 21 21 41 3 Derby County 21 20 40 4 Oxford United 21 13 40 5 Stevenage 22 11 40 6 Bolton Wanderers 20 16 39 7 Barnsley 20 16 35 8 Blackpool 22 10 33

Warne’s side moved up to third in the table with their win on Thursday night at Pride Park.

Derby have earned 19 points from the last 21 available, which has brought them to within a point of second place Peterborough United.

The gap to the chasing pack outside of the play-off places is now five points going into the final games of the calendar year.

Next up for the Rams is a trip to face 17th place Wigan Athletic on 26 December.

A big January ahead for Cashin

This was an important win for Derby as it cemented their place in the top six ahead of this weekend’s League One action.

It also brings them to within a point of the Posh in second, with their current form putting them in contention for a top two spot in 2024.

However, the future of Cashin could be key as his departure would be a huge blow to the first team.

Derby will have a busy month ahead as they look to ward off any interest in the 22-year-old until at least the summer.