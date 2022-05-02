Eiran Cashin sends message to Derby County supporters after netting in club’s win over Blackpool

Derby County defender Eiran Cashin has taken to Instagram to laud the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated during the club’s clash with Blackpool.

Cashin helped his side secure all three points in this particular fixture by scoring his first senior goal at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool were handed the opportunity to take the lead in the first-half of this fixture after Festy Ebosele brought down James Husband in the penalty area.

However, Gary Madine was unable to convert from the spot as his effort was saved by Derby goalkeeper Kelle Roos.

Following the break, Michael Ebiowei gave Derby the lead in the 73rd minute as he slotted home from close range.

Cashin then sealed victory for the Rams as he headed home from Ebiowei’s free-kick.

Derby will be looking to back up this triumph by ending the season on a positive note next week.

Set to face Cardiff City at Pride Park, the Rams will be confident in their ability to overcome the threat that their opponents will pose in this particular fixture.

Reflecting on his side’s latest victory in the Championship, Cashin opted to praise the club’s fans on Instagram.

The defender posted: “First senior goal.

“Great win away from home yesterday [Saturday].

“Fans were incredible.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Derby were backed by a huge number of supporters on Saturday despite the fact that they were relegated from the Championship last month, it is hardly a surprise that Cashin has praised the fans as they have been fantastic throughout the season.

Under the guidance of Wayne Rooney, Cashin has made considerable strides in terms of his development as he has been handed the opportunity to feature regularly in the third-tier.

During his side’s triumph over Blackpool, the defender helped Derby keep a clean-sheet by making seven clearances and winning six aerial duels (as per WhoScored).

Having recorded a WhoScored match rating of 8.35 in this fixture, Cashin will unquestionably be confident in his ability to deliver the goods in this weekend’s meeting with Cardiff.