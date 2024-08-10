Highlights Derby County must avoid lengthy transfer sagas to maintain stability.

Derby County must avoid two long-drawn-out transfer sagas in the remaining weeks of the transfer window, but will be happy with differing outcomes if both do occur.

Paul Warne has already made great changes to his Rams squad this summer, with the likes of Ben Osborn, Ebou Adams, Kenzo Goudmijn and Jerry Yates all joining the club.

However, exits could be on the horizon, with several players not being involved in a large capacity during pre-season, such as Conor Washington.

With three weeks left before the August 30 deadline, there is plenty of time for moves both in and out of Pride Park, with Derby hoping to keep hold of key stars that have attracted interest in the past, with Eiran Cashin being one that the Rams will want to keep their hands on.

But the club will want to avoid these two transfer dilemmas this month, as they seek to avoid relegation from the Championship.

Eiran Cashin leaves Derby

Derby managed to hold off Brighton & Hove Albion last summer, with the young centre-back linked with a move to the Premier League club throughout.

The Rams rejected numerous bids for the 22-year-old from Brighton, with it also being reported by John Percy that one final attempt to pry Cashin from Derby's hands just before the deadline, and although a fee of around £4 million was agreed, time ran out before other parts of the deal could be finalised.

Warne tied the former Republic of Ireland U21 international down to a new contract until 2027 in February, in an attempt to secure the long-term future of Derby's two-time Young Player of the Season.

Eiran Cashin 2023/24 Stats (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 44 (43) Interceptions 71 Tackles Won 75.8% Duels Won 62.4% Aerial Duels Won 62.3%

After a dominant year in League One last time out that earned him a place in the division's Team of the Season, he could be the subject of a late transfer saga once again, something that Derby must not let happen.

The Rams do not currently have a suitable replacement for Cashin, and with not long left in the window, they can not afford to let go of such a key ingredient for their campaign.

Conor Washington stays at the Rams

Alternatively, the East Midlands-based club will be happy to let go of Washington in the coming weeks, after the striker struggled for goals in his first year at Pride Park.

The 32-year-old made the move to Derby for an undisclosed fee from Rotherham United in July 2023, reuniting with his former manager, but he scored just three times in 19 League One games, with an ankle injury causing him to miss nearly five months of football.

The additions of Kayden Jackson and Yates, as well as the emergence of Dajaune Brown as a real talent from the academy, has left Washington as an outcast with the Northern Irish international featuring less than his competitors for the striker position throughout pre-season.

Both parties should be hoping for a transfer away from Derby this summer, either on a loan or permanently, so wages can be freed up, allowing the club to possibly bring in another striker of a higher quality.

Failing to move Washington on could be a disaster for the Rams, with it looking unlikely that he will break into the first-team, and with other options providing more chance of scoring, particularly in the Championship.