Eiran Cashin reveals what it’s like working with Curtis Davies at Derby County

Derby County defender Eiran Cashin has lauded his team-mate Curtis Davies for helping him get to grips with life in the Championship.

A product of the Rams’ youth academy, Cashin made his senior debut for the club in November as he was introduced in the closing stages of their clash with Blackpool.

Following Phil Jagielka’s departure in January, the 20-year-old has been handed the chance to showcase his talent on a regular basis in the Championship by manager Wayne Rooney.

Cashin has made eight consecutive starts at this level for Derby and is expected to feature for the club when they take on Preston North End this weekend.

Considering that time is now running out for the Rams in terms of their quest to avoid relegation to League One, they simply have to seal all three points in their meeting with the Lilywhites at Pride Park.

Derby could close the gap between them and safety if they beat Preston and Reading slip up in their clash with Barnsley.

Ahead of this fixture, Cashin has praised Davies for the leadership that he has shown this season.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph, Cashin said: “It’s going well, I’m settling down, I’m starting to feel a bit more confident, and keep trying to learn from players like Curtis Davies and other senior players.

“He is such a good leader and a good player, he just tells you everything you need to know.

“He will guide you through games, and that has helped massively.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Davies is blessed with a wealth of experience, it is hardly a surprise that he has been able to help Cashin adapt to life in the Championship.

The 37-year-old has now made 320 appearances in the second-tier during his career and has illustrated during the current campaign that he is still more than capable of delivering the goods on a consistent basis.

Averaging a club-high WhoScored match rating of 6.96 at this level, Davies will be determined to help Derby secure positive results in their upcoming fixtures alongside Cashin in the heart of defence.

Providing that the Rams are able to defeat Preston on Saturday, they could potentially use the confidence gained from this result to launch one last push in their battle for survival.