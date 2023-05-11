Derby County defender Eiran Cashin has sent a three-word message - "Captain. Leader. Legend." - to Curtis Davies after it was confirmed that the 38-year-old will leave Pride Park this summer.

The League One club published their retained list yesterday, which revealed that Davies would be departing alongside experienced defensive duo James Chester and Richard Stearman.

Eiran Cashin's message to Curtis Davies ahead of Derby County exit

There has been a deserved outpouring of love and appreciation for the centre-back after the news broke yesterday.

Davies has spent six years at Pride Park, making 175 appearances in total, and sticking by them during one of the toughest times in their recent history.

Despite reported Championship interest, the defender signed a new one-year deal after Derby's relegation to League One last summer in a bid to help them return to the second tier.

Many players will have benefitted from Davies' presence - in the dressing room as well as on the training ground and the pitch - but few more than Cashin, who has partnered him in defence for much of breakthrough seasons at the East Midlands club.

Cashin has taken to Instagram to show his appreciation for his departing defensive colleague.

Curtis Davies breaks silence on Derby County exit

Davies penned a message to Rams fans after the news broke yesterday - thanking supporters and "those unsung heroes behind the scenes".

The defender also suggested that he could be back as an opponent at Pride Park in the latest hint that his playing career is not done yet.

Earlier this month, The Sun reported that Davies was hungry to keep playing even if Derby were not willing to offer him a new contract.

The 38-year-old has a fair bit of media work already and likely wouldn't be short of offers if he wanted to step into coaching but reportedly plans to stay on the pitch as long as he can as he still feels fit and hungry.

He's proven this season with the Rams that he is still capable of contributing at League One level and would surely be someone that plenty of EFL clubs would love to have as part of their squad.

Davies could well return to Pride Park in the 2023/24 campaign, which will no doubt be an emotional day for the player and fans.