The January transfer window came to an end with very little fanfare for Derby County, and many supporters have been disappointed by the club's actions over the course of the winter.

While the additions of Harrison Armstrong, Lars-Jorgen Salvesen, Matt Clarke and Sondre Langas are exciting, more was needed to help the Rams in their battle against relegation.

However, the window was dominated by the saga surrounding Eiran Cashin and his eventual sale to Brighton & Hove Albion for £9m. The Seagulls have shown an interest in the defender over the course of the last 18 months, and finally secured a deal last Friday.

Just a day later, his new team were beaten heavily at the City Ground, with Nottingham Forest running out 7-0 winners. Derby's former number six was not able to feature, but he may just find himself in the first team picture sooner than first imagined.

Cashin prediction made after Brighton's 7-0 defeat

It's been an inconsistent season for Brighton, and they have struggled in recent weeks to pick up wins on a regular basis.

But, few saw the 7-0 defeat to the Rams' rivals, Forest, coming. An onslaught from Chris Wood and the rest of his team saw the Seagulls put to the sword, with the likes of Lewis Dunk struggling for the away side.

Therefore, Football League World has asked their Derby Fan Pundit, Shaun Woodward, if he believes Cashin can become a regular figure in the Seagulls' defence this season

He told FLW: "I think initially I thought he would have to bide his time, get used to training with his new teammates, build up his fitness for the Premier League and the fact they've got Lewis Dunk, Aaron Webster and Jan Paul van Hecke, I think he probably expected to have to wait.

"However, with them losing 7-0 at the weekend, for him personally, it is probably the best thing that could have happened because they were absolutely dire at the back. There will probably be some pressure on the manager to find a way to get him into the side."

Shaun continued: "If I was him, I'd be licking my lips at trying to get into that side after they got annihilated. Unfortunately, it was by Forest.

"I think it's a good opportunity for him now to show what he's made of in training and push for that starting place. I think there's no reason why he can't go in alongside Dunk. I think he's more than capable of holding his own in the Premier League."

Eiran Cashin's Derby County 2024/25 stats (FotMob) Appearances (starts) 21 (21) Minutes played 1778 Goals (assists) 1 (0) xG 1.64 Shots (on target) 16 (7) Pass accuracy 79.1% Tackle success 64.7% Duel success 64.7% Aerial duel success 66.7%

Derby supporters will be anticipating Cashin's debut

The 23-year-old was excellent during his time at Derby, and although he was disappointed to miss out on a £4m move to Brighton in August 2023, he signed a new contract until 2027 at Pride Park to show that he was committed to the club's promotion push.

This new deal helped earn the Rams over double of what the Seagulls were planning to spend originally, and Cashin got to live out his dream of helping the club that he came through the academy at, get back to the Championship.

Supporters will be looking forward to the centre-back making his debut in the top flight, and he has all the talent needed to excel in the division and, with more time, he has the opportunity to become a regular starter at Brighton.