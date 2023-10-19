Highlights Eiran Cashin's potential departure from Derby County could open up opportunities for other players like Sonny Bradley to secure more playing time.

The absence of Cashin in the defense could make goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith feel less secure, as Cashin's presence has provided reliable protection.

The inconsistent backline caused by Cashin's potential departure may unsettle Wildsmith, emphasizing the importance of Cashin staying at Derby.

One player who looks as though he could again become the subject of much speculation during the summer transfer window, is Derby County's Eiran Cashin.

Having come through the youth ranks with the Rams, the 21-year-old has already made 84 first-team appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring three goals in that time.

His form has seen him attract plenty of attention in the market, and Premier League side Brighton were even close to signing the Republic of Ireland youth international on the final day of this summer's transfer window, only for logistics over a replacement for Derby to scupper the deal.

Now though, it has been reported that Birmingham City, who recently appointed former Derby boss Wayne Rooney as their new manager, are plotting a move for Cashin, come the January window.

Cashin in now into the final year of his contract at Pride Park, meaning this could be Derby's last chance to receive a fee for the centre back.

But what impact could it have on the rest of Paul Warne's squad, if the 21-year-old was to depart at the turn of the year?

In order to help find out, we've taken a look at one potential winner, and one potential loser within Derby's squad from a move to Birmingham for Cashin, right here.

Winner: Sonny Bradley

Joining Derby on a two-year contract in the summer following his release from Championship promotion winners Luton Town, Bradley initially made an encouraging start to his time with the Rams, starting their first three league games.

Since then however, the 32-year-old has found himself down the pecking order, largely having to settle for a place on the bench, and making just three substitute appearances in Derby's last eight League One matches.

However, the departure of Cashin - who has started all but one of Derby's league games so far this season - in January, would open up a gap in the centre of the Rams' defence, that Bradley could step into, in order to ensure he continues to get the game time he was no doubt hoping for when he made the move to Pride Park.

Derby County v Nottingham Forest: Who has the cheaper home shirt?

Loser: Joe Wildsmith

One player who may arguably feel less secure out on the pitch for Derby if Cashin does depart Pride Park at the turn of the year, is goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith.

Cashin is of course, proven to be a hugely reliable centre back at this level, as highlighted by the level of interest there is in him. Consequently, Wildsmith may feel less secure between the posts for Derby, if he does not have the protection of someone such as Cashin in front of him out on the pitch.

Of course, that is not to say that some such as Bradley is not a decent defender who could step into the void left by Cashin should he move, but that lack of consistency in the backline in front of him may also be somewhat unsettling for Wildsmith as he gets used to working with different individuals in front of him, meaning you feel he would be desperate to see Cashin stay at Derby.