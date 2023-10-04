Highlights Derby County earned an important away win against Blackpool, moving them to seventh in the table and keeping them in the race for promotion.

Eiran Cashin, who played the full 90 minutes in the match, praised the traveling away supporters for their class.

Derby's form has been inconsistent this season, with better results on the road than at Pride Park. Improving home form will be key to their promotion chances.

Derby County earned an important away win on Tuesday evening to keep pace in the race for promotion from League One.

The Rams are aiming to gain their place back in the Championship at the second attempt.

Paul Warne’s side went to Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night to take on the recently relegated Blackpool.

Derby were 3-1 winners, with goals courtesy of Korey Smith, James Collins and Martyn Waghorn sealing all three points for the Derbyshire outfit.

The victory moved the club to seventh in the table, on point behind the play-off places with a game in hand.

The gap to leaders Portsmouth remains eight points following Pompey’s win over Wycombe Wanderers.

What has Eiran Cashin said about Derby’s win over Blackpool?

Eiran Cashin has issued a message to Derby supporters in response to the team’s important win.

The defender played the full 90 minutes, and has shown his appreciation for the travelling away supporters who made the midweek journey to the Seasiders.

“Big win on the road!” wrote Cashin, via Instagram.

“Fans were class as always.”

How important is Eiran Cashin to Derby County?

Cashin has been a key figure for Derby so far this season, with the 21-year-old featuring in all 10 league fixtures.

The Ireland underage international has played an important role in the side’s impressive defensive record.

Derby are joint-second in the rankings for goals conceded, with a figure of just 10 from 10 games.

The Rams came close to earning a play-off place last season, but fell just short on the final day of the season.

A seventh place finish consigned the club to another year in the third division.

Cashin will be aiming to play an important role in helping the club seal their place back in the second tier.

Warne is now 12 months in the role as manager, and has overseen the turnaround of Derby following their takeover midway through 2022.

The win over Blackpool is a marker of what this team is capable of, with Derby now having overcome a slow start to the new term.

Portsmouth, Oxford United and Bolton Wanderers have emerged as the early favourites in the race for the automatic promotion places.

But there is still a long way to go in this season, so Derby will be looking to bridge the gap to those teams in the coming weeks and months.

Next up for Derby is a trip to face Cheltenham Town on 7 October, who currently sit at the bottom of the League One table with just one point.

Can Derby County earn promotion this season?

Derby’s form has been inconsistent so far this year, with their away performances proving more effective than at Pride Park.

Four of their five wins in the league this term have come on the road, so improving results at home will be key to the club’s promotion chances.

Warne has done a good job since taking the reins at Derby, but this is a big weakness that needs to be resolved quickly.

Improving home form should be the easy part, so it is quite unusual that the team is struggling for results in front of their own fans.