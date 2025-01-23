Derby County have had a fairly dismal January, with results on the pitch dropping them towards the relegation zone, while injuries have started to pile up once again.

The Rams have been boosted by the signing of Lars-Jorgen Salvesen from Viking FK for £800k, but the majority of their action in the transfer window so far has involved outgoings.

Paul Warne is struggling with a crisis in the centre-back position with Curtis Nelson out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, while Nat Phillips was brought off at half-time against Leyton Orient in the FA Cup third round and has missed the last two league games.

But, Derby's biggest fears became reality on Monday evening when Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion submitted a bid for Eiran Cashin. The club rejected the bid and have stated that he is not for sale, and Football League World has taken a look at his estimated weekly wage, market value and his current contract situation.

Cashin is estimated to be one of Derby's top earners

The Rams have spent very little since winning promotion to the Championship, with Salvesen just the fourth player that they have splashed out on this season, but they have still added plenty of new faces to the squad since the summer.

The rise in division will have seen the amount of wages paid to players increase as well, but Cashin remains as one of the club's top earners, according to Capology.

As per the website's estimates, the 23-year-old earns £8,500-a-week, the same as Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, making him the joint-third best paid player at Derby currently.

Derby County's top five permanent earners (Capology's estimates) Player Wage Ben Osborn £17,500 Kayden Jackson £12,000 Eiran Cashin £8,500 Jacob Widell Zetterstrom £8,500 Ryan Nyambe £8,000

Cashin's Estimated Transfer Value is relatively low

Since bursting onto the scene as a 20-year-old, Cashin has been excellent for Derby, and few can deny that he has all the qualities needed to be a Premier League player in the future.

Brighton have now tried twice in the last 18 months to bring the defender to the AMEX Stadium, having bid £4m for the centre-back in August 2023. The two clubs agreed on the basics of the deal, but it could not be completed in time, thus the Seagulls came back in for the Mansfield-born ace this month.

However, using Football Transfers' Estimated Transfer Value (ETV) tool, which uses historical patterns of over 600,000 deals to work out a player's worth, Cashin is valued at €2m (£1.7m).

It must be stressed, however, that this is only an estimate, and the bid that was tabled for him by Brighton in this window is undisclosed.

Cashin's contract situation puts Derby in a strong position

While the threat of the Seagulls has faded for this month, it would not be a surprise to see them come back in the summer when Derby have more time to find a replacement and use the money that is paid for him to improve the rest of the squad.

He put pen-to-paper on a new deal in February 2024 to secure his future at Pride Park until 2027, and this gives the Rams confidence that they can keep hold of him for an extended period of time.

Cashin has had the captain's armband on multiple occasions over the last couple of seasons, and supporters will be keen to see this continue, with the 23-year-old at the heart of the defence.