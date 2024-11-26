This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are currently enjoying a solid Championship campaign, following promotion from League One last term, and sit 11th in the table just over a third of the way through the season.

While the Rams sit five points above the relegation zone in a congested table, they are also just six points below the play-off places, while they are comfortably outperforming fellow newly promoted sides Oxford United and Portsmouth, which demonstrates the strong start Paul Warne and co have made in the second tier.

After suffering a 2-1 defeat to Stoke City earlier this month, Warne's men have now enjoyed three games without a loss, as 1-1 draws with Plymouth Argyle and Preston North End followed a 2-1 win at Coventry City.

The Rams will be hopeful that they can build on their momentum during their upcoming home fixtures with Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday, which arrive on their calendar just before tricky away trips to promotion hopefuls Leeds United and Burnley.

Amid the Rams' decent season so far, Football League World asked our Derby fan pundit, Shaun Woodward, who the club's best player is right now, and how he would sum him up in one word.

Derby fan pundit makes Eiran Cashin admission

Shaun said: "Eiran Cashin (is) by far Derby's best player.

"I think one word to sum him up would be irreplaceable.

"When he's not in the side, we do not look the same.

"He starts a lot of our attacks off, he's as good a passer as we've got at the club, including midfielders.

"I think he's someone that enjoys defending, he's old-school, the fans can relate to him, and I just think we do not look the same team when he's not around.

"So, to me, he has to be the first name on the team sheet, and you build a team around him.

"So to me, he's Derby's best player by a mile."

Cashin has re-adjusted to the Championship well

Prior to the current season, Cashin's only experience at Championship level came during the disastrous 2021/22 campaign in which the Rams were relegated to League One, and the Ireland youth international made 18 appearances.

He has spent each of the last two seasons as a key player for Warne's side at third tier level, but some questions remained over how he would re-adjust to life in the second tier.

However, the centre-half has addressed any potential concerns in the best way possible, as he has proved himself to be a quality player in the Championship so far this term.

First and foremost, Cashin is a solid defender who has won 64.5% of tackles he has attempted, as well as winning 65.2% and 69.2% of duels and aerial duels respectively, according to FotMob.

Eiran Cashin 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 14 Starts 14 Tackles won % 64.5 Duels won % 65.2 Aerial duels won % 69.2 Successful passes 531 Accurate long balls 73 Pass accuracy % 78.6 Assists 0 Goals 0

Furthermore, as alluded to by Shaun, the Rams academy product is also an asset for his side when in possession, as he has played 73 accurate long balls as per FotMob.

He also proved his ability in the final third last term, with three goals and one assist in League One, while he is still in search of what would be just the second Championship goal of his career.