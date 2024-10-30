Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Timmo Hardung has spoken about the possibility of the Bundesliga side acquiring Rasmus Kristensen on a permanent basis from Leeds United.

Speaking to TipsBladet - a publication in the defender's home country of Denmark - Hardung has been extremely pleased with Kristensen's attitude and performance levels since moving to the Deutsche Bank Park on a temporary basis in July, after spending last season on loan with Italian giants, AS Roma.

And, regardless of the full-back sustaining a thigh problem in a 1-1 away draw to Union Berlin on Sunday, which will reportedly see the international absent from Denmark's upcoming international squad, Hardung's revelations over the potential of a permanent deal come not long after it was revealed that the club had such strong desires to strike a permanent deal.

Eintracht Frankfurt figure makes Rasmus Kristensen, permanent deal claim

Speaking to the publication, Hardung referenced Kristensen's application to training as a standout reason as to why he has featured for clubs such as Leeds whilst in the Premier League, Roma, RB Salzburg and his current, temporary, employers.

"He has done very well, and he has become a very important player in a short time. He is a very experienced player and he has been to quite a few European clubs. He also plays for the Danish national team. You can just see it in the way he behaves and trains," Hardung stated.

"He's just a professional. He has a really good winning mentality and he goes to the front.

"He pushed himself and others around him. He is a really good footballer on and off the ball. He has great qualities and we are really happy to have him."

Later on in the interview, it was revealed that whilst it is not clear-cut as to whether the 27-year-old - who is currently under contract with the Championship club until the summer of 2027 - would make a permanent move to the German side next summer, Hardung has failed to rule out any possibilities.

"It is definitely an opportunity for us," Hardung added.

"We greatly appreciate him and his qualities as a football player. When you think about the squad next season, we will look at whether we want him permanently.

"Right now he is on loan with us until June 2025, so we have him secured until then. It is very important to us."

Rasmus Kristensen's Bundesliga Stats Total Matches Played 8 Team of the Week 1 Big Chances Created 2 Clean Sheets 1 Tackles per Game 2.4 Recoveries per Game 4.1 Clearances per Game 2.8 Interceptions per Game 0.5 Duels Won per Game 5.0 Average Rating 6.89 All Stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of 30/10/24)

"It has not been decided yet, and we will have to talk to him about whether it could be the right thing for him. We also have to talk to Leeds to see if it is possible that we can sign him permanently."

Leeds United will surely be keen to move Rasmus Kristensen off the books

It is clear that at present, Kristensen has his sights set on loftier ambitions than Championship football, so Leeds will look to move the man who has made just 30 appearances for the club on as soon as possible.

It was reported on October 7 by Florian Plettenberg that Frankfurt want to acquire the Dane's services as soon as possible, and the option-to-buy in the current loan deal is reportedly between €10-12 million, which is a similar bracket to the fee United gathered for his services under Jesse Marsch in the summer of 2022.

Leeds are also currently operating just fine without his services as they sit third in the table and are on course to mount a second successive promotion bid under Daniel Farke, whilst Kristensen has one goal and one assist to his name in his first dozen appearances for Dino Topmöller's men.