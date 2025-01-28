Frankfurt want to sign defender Rasmus Kristensen from Leeds United on a permanent basis, but they are not prepared to pay the €15m fee they had agreed in the summer.

The Danish international joined the Whites in the summer of 2022, but he endured a tough year in English football, as Leeds were relegated from the Premier League.

A loan to AS Roma followed last season, and Kristensen was on the move once more this summer, as he linked up with Frankfurt, and he has enjoyed a productive campaign with the German outfit.

Rasmus Kristensen transfer latest as Frankfurt look to strike lower transfer deal with Leeds

Even though he has helped the side to third in the Bundesliga, as well as progressing to the Europa League knockouts, it has been claimed that Frankfurt are not prepared to spend the €15m they had initially agreed with Leeds to sign Kristensen permanently.

Instead, as stated by Bild, and quoted by Sport Witness, they are looking to sign the 27-year-old for ‘below €10m’, although it’s unclear whether the Whites would be ready to negotiate such a low price.

This will not impact anything for Kristensen in the short-term, with the right wing-back set to finish the season with Frankfurt.

Leeds United must stand firm on Rasmus Kristensen valuation

Kristensen is under contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2027, and whilst it’s hard to see him having a future at the club, it means there’s no reason for Leeds to sell him on the cheap, particularly if they win promotion to the Premier League, which will reduce their need to raise cash.

Championship Table (as of 28/1/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 29 34 60 2 Sheffield United 29 19 58 3 Burnley 29 27 57 4 Sunderland 29 18 55

The former Salzburg man has proven himself to be a good Bundesliga player, he is doing well in Europe, and there’s every chance Frankfurt will be in the Champions League next season.

So, a fee of €15m doesn’t seem too unreasonable, and if Frankfurt don’t want to pay that for the player, then Leeds should seek out other buyers if Kristensen wants to leave.

There’s sure to be a market for the player, so it’s ultimately Frankfurt who are taking a risk by not agreeing to the fixed price they had previously set.

Of course, things could change over the coming months, but right now Leeds will be pleased at how Kristensen’s loan is going in terms of protecting his value, so they shouldn’t look to sell him for what is a bargain fee, especially as he is entering his peak years.

You would expect this to be addressed in the summer, and it will be interesting to see how it plays out, although it would be a surprise if Kristensen ever pulled on a white shirt again.