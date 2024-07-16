Highlights Frankfurt are interested in signing Leeds United's Rasmus Kristensen.

Kristensen's return to Leeds might not be well-received, but he could still find a place in the team under Farke's plan.

Leeds may sell Kristensen to ease wage bill pressure and make room for new signings in line with financial constraints and promotion goals.

Leeds United’s Rasmus Kristensen is on the radar of Frankfurt, with the right-back facing an uncertain future upon his return to Elland Road.

The Denmark international, who was part of their squad for Euro 2024, joined the Whites in the summer of 2022, but he would endure a tough first season in English football as the side were relegated from the Premier League.

A loan switch to AS Roma was sorted for the previous campaign, and Kristensen made 29 appearances in Serie A for the capital city side, although they did not pursue a permanent move for the right-back.

Therefore, Kristensen is scheduled to return to Leeds for pre-season, but it appears another move could be on the cards, as journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that he is a target for Frankfurt.

“Understand Eintracht Frankfurt are interested in former AS Roma fullback Rasmus Kristensen, now back to Leeds. He’s one of the names in the shortlist.”

Rasmus Kristensen’s Leeds United future

It’s fair to say that Kristensen, along with the many others who departed Leeds on loan following their relegation, won’t be the most popular figure among the supporters of the Yorkshire club.

However, that doesn’t mean he couldn’t win a place back in the team, as Brenden Aaronson is set to be part of Daniel Farke’s plan despite leaving under a cloud 12 months ago.

So, Kristensen could have a role to play, and right-back is something of a problem position for Leeds, with Archie Gray having joined Spurs, Luke Ayling having left on a free, and Connor Roberts returning to Burnley.

Yet, the fact Leeds are trying to sign Sheffield United’s Jayden Bogle suggests they are not expecting Kristensen to stick around.

Frankfurt move could suit Leeds United and Rasmus Kristensen

The situation at Leeds also has to be viewed from a financial perspective, as another year outside the Premier League was always going to impact the club.

The sale of Gray was a necessity, and other measures may have to be taken, particularly if Farke wants to bring in his own players this summer.

Having joined for a decent fee from Salzburg, Kristensen is likely to be on a high wage, and with his contract running until 2027, Leeds won’t want him to stick around if he isn’t going to feature.

Rasmus Kristensen's Career Stats So Far (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Assists FC Midjtylland 82 7 16 Ajax 27 1 6 Salzburg 109 14 19 Leeds 30 3 1 Roma 31 1 2

Therefore, a summer sale could suit all parties, as it would clear space on the wage bill, and potentially bring in a decent sum if it’s a permanent switch.

Leeds United’s summer transfer plans

Following on from that, even though the new season is only a matter of weeks away, you get the feeling that there’s still a lot of business set to take place involving the Whites.

Related Newcastle United rival Everton in transfer battle for Leeds United player Newcastle United are set to rival fellow Premier League side Everton in the transfer hunt for Leeds United ace Wilfried Gnonto

There is constant speculation surrounding the future of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto, among others, and Leeds will want to reduce the wage bill and make a profit to ensure they comply with the financial rules in place.

Of course, they must also make sure they give Farke a side that can win promotion back to the top-flight, which is the priority.

So, an interesting few weeks lie ahead, with Leeds starting the season at home to Portsmouth on August 10.