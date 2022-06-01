8 transfer scenarios that might play out at Millwall now 2021/22 has officially concluded

Millwall had a strong campaign in 2021/22, despite the club just falling short of the play-off positions in the Championship.

The fact of the matter is, had the club made the top six, it would have been a bonus as the club certainly did not expect to be up there at the start of the season.

In the end, Gary Rowett’s side finished the campaign in ninth place and you would think that a repeat of that next season would more than satisfy those at The Den.

That being said, the club face what could be described as an interesting window ahead, facing a battle to keep hold of a number of players after such a good campaign.

Loan players such as Benik Afobe and Dan Ballard have returned to their parent clubs, and their star Jed Wallace is out of contract come the end of next month.

As a result, here, we’ve picked out eight transfer scenarios that we can see playing out at Millwall this summer.