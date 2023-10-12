Highlights Sunderland's positive start to the season and talented young players have put them in the promotion picture for the Premier League.

Jack Clarke, who lost his way after a move to Spurs, is getting back to his best form at Sunderland and attracting attention from top flight clubs.

While losing Clarke would be a blow for Sunderland, a big money transfer fee could allow them to reinvest in the squad and strengthen their promotion push.

Sunderland have had a positive start to this season and fans will be hoping that this year is the one that gets them back into the Premier League.

The Black Cats have played some really stylish stuff under Tony Mowbray at times this season, and are clearly a side capable of beating anyone on their day.

A host of young players bristling with talent has spurred them into the early promotion picture this year, and one of the spearheads of that charge is former winger Jack Clarke.

Jack Clarke getting back to his best

Clarke has been really impressive this season, and at Sunderland he looks as though he is getting back to his best form.

He was a real bright spark at Leeds United, prompting a move to Spurs, but that transfer did not pay off and instead he lost his way a little bit.

However, at Sunderland he is showing signs of progression once more, and that has caught the attention of top flight clubs yet again.

He may well be wary of such moves, but nevertheless if a Premier League side comes calling in January there will be natural interest in a switch, and it may benefit Sunderland too.

Big money for Clarke could fuel Sunderland promotion charge

Obviously, losing one of their best players in the form of Clarke would be an initial blow for Sunderland, but it could well prove to be something that benefits them in the longer term.

Football Insider report that the Black Cats would accept £15m for the winger if a bid came in, with the likes of Brentford and Burnley linked with an interest in the attacker.

That would be really decent money, and if it arrived in January it would potentially pave the way for Sunderland to reinvest and bring in two or three good players to help them with their promotion push - which they will hope is still intact come the middle of the campaign.

Of course, losing Clarke and what he brings to the side would be a setback, but if Sunderland did get a decent fee like the one quoted for him, and used it wisely in the market to add to their squad, then it could prove to be good business all around.

Time will have to tell as to what happens with the situation.

Brentford and Burnley might not even make a bid, Sunderland might want even more than the quoted fee, Clarke might not even want to leave, and Sunderland might not even be in the promotion fight to worry about needing to bring in other players.

A lot can, and probably will, change between now and January, but if Clarke was to leave for an eight-figure fee there should be a feeling of cautious optimism that things will not be derailed this year for Sunderland.

They have a good squad with or without him, and could improve it further if he did indeed make a mid-season exit to a side currently in the Premier League.