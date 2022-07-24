Eight-figure Everton signing set for potential Championship loan deal

Everton defender Nathan Patterson is potentially set for an EFL loan this summer, it has emerged.

As per Alan Nixon via The Sun, Toffees boss Frank Lampard is ready to loan out the man that cost the club a £10 million transfer fee back in January.

Lampard reportedly wants a new right-back in at Goodison Park, and the feeling, as per the above report, is that Patterson needs to go out and play more matches.

Nixon claims that Championship clubs will be queuing up for the Scottish international, but there is no mention of any specific sides that are interested.

Patterson has certainly had a slow start to life at Everton after the club spent a hefty transfer fee on him when Rafa Benitez was still in charge.

Perhaps that was to be expected, though, given the 20-year-old had only played 27 games for Rangers before making the move.

To jump up to Premier League level right away would be a big ask, and, to date, we are still yet to see the youngster in the English top-flight, although he did suffer an injury towards the end of the season.

Instead, his one and only senior Everton bow came in the FA Cup back in January.

The youngster featured for 45 minutes in a 2-0 victory over Boreham Wood in the fifth round back in March.

The Verdict

It does not look as though Nathan Patterson is going to get regular game time at Everton anytime soon.

Despite the significant fee the club paid for his services, Patterson is still vastly inexperienced and has played very little senior football.

There is clearly talent there, though, and perhaps a loan to the Championship to a club competing at the sharp end of the division could be a good move for the youngster.

Watford, for example, are in need of a right-back due to the impending departure of Kiko Femenia. Perhaps Patterson could be a good fit there.