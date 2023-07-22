Highlights Fulham have agreed a £15m deal to sign Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu, who has entered the final year of his contract.

Monaco is still interested in signing Salisu, but Fulham has made a breakthrough in negotiations.

Southampton will be reshaping their squad this summer, with potential outgoings to bring in new players as they aim for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Mohammed Salisu to leave Southampton

The centre-back has done reasonably well for the Saints since joining from Valladolid, but there were always going to be doubts about his future following relegation, especially as Salisu has now entered the final year of his contract.

There has been speculation for weeks about the player, with Fulham known to be admirers. And, it appears they have made a breakthrough, as Sky Sports has revealed that positive negotiations have taken place between the clubs.

“Fulham are close to finalising deals for defensive duo Mohammed Salisu and Calvin Bassey. A deal for Southampton defender Salisu is close with the fee thought to be worth more than £15m.”

Monaco could still enter the race for Salisu

It’s no secret that Monaco are also keen on Salisu, and they have already had two offers turned down by Saints for the player.

So, whilst everything has been agreed with Fulham, until personal terms are sorted, and the contracts signed, there’s still time for things to change, and the update states that the Ligue 1 outfit are still ‘interested’.

Obviously, they would have to move quickly if they are to get the deal done, and they will know the terms that Fulham have offered, so it’s about matching them or moving on.

Will Mohammed Salisu be missed at Southampton?

Salisu has been a good player for Southampton over the years, and at 24, he has the potential to get even better as his next club, as he approaches his peak years.

But, he’s had a tough past season, along with many of his teammates, and with his contract expiring next year, most fans knew that a departure for Salisu was inevitable this summer.

Russell Martin still has some good options in defence by Championship standards, so he won’t be devastated by this transfer, and it does give him funds to bring in a replacement if he feels it’s necessary.

Southampton summer transfer plans

It’s going to be a very busy five weeks or so for Saints ahead of the deadline, and Martin will know that he needs to reshape the squad. That will include outgoings, and the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Che Adams are among the senior players who will no doubt be moving on.

That will free up both space in the squad, and funds, so the boss and the recruitment team are sure to be working hard to bring in the right players as they seek to get some more quality into the team ahead of the league return.

The money is not going to be an issue, and the owners have made it clear that they will back Martin as they look for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Southampton continued their pre-season preparations with a comfortable 4-2 win at Reading today. They begin their Championship campaign with a fixture at Sheffield Wednesday on August 4, which is the first game of the new season.