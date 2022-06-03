Eight-figure claim emerges as West Brom unlikely to win transfer race for Championship star

Huddersfield Town wanted £15m for Lewis O’Brien last year and could demand more than that this summer amid interest from Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion, according to a report from the Huddersfield Examiner (3/6 paper addition).

The 23-year-old was an integral part of the Terriers’ plans last term during the promotion-chasing campaign, with his three goals and three assists during the 2021/22 campaign no reflection of the real impact he made at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Recording 50 appearances in all competitions last season, he was an ever-present figure in the middle of the park for Carlos Corberan’s men and has attracted interest from elsewhere in the process.

According to TEAMtalk, AFC Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Leeds United and Southampton are all interested in recruiting the midfielder, with Sheffield United and West Brom also admirers ahead of the summer window.

However, the Huddersfield Examiner (via West Brom News) believe the 23-year-old wouldn’t be open to a move to the latter two considering both will be plying their trade in the second tier again next season following their failure to win promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The same outlet believes the Terriers may be seeking more than £15m for his services this summer, though that may not be possible with a release clause believed to be in his current deal after signing fresh terms last September.

The Verdict:

It would have been difficult to see the midfielder signing a deal last year unless there was a release clause in the agreement – because he was the subject of interest from Leeds and Palace last summer.

And though this clause may potentially be above £15m, that may be unlikely with O’Brien potentially wanting to give himself the best possible chance of securing a move to the top tier by keeping his price tag quite low.

If the midfielder is available for around £12m, it would be difficult to see a side not triggering that clause early on this summer considering the ability he has and with top-tier experience under his belt, he is only likely to get better.

Touching on West Brom, it would be a major surprise if they were to fork out the fee needed to lure him to The Hawthorns and considering Albion finished lower than his current side last term, it would be a peculiar move.

John Swift’s arrival in the West Midlands has created excitement and the addition of a few of their other targets may make him an attractive club to come to – but if O’Brien is to secure a move away – surely he would depart for a side competing in the top flight?