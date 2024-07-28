Highlights Burnley's squad is undergoing major changes with new signings and potential departures, as Scott Parker aims for a Premier League return.

Some key players like Wout Weghorst, Jay Rodriguez, and Johann Berg Gudmundsson may be leaving the club soon.

Michael Obafemi faces a crucial season to prove his potential after struggling to showcase his abilities in recent years.

It's been a summer of change at Turf Moor, as Vincent Kompany has been replaced by Scott Parker following his move to Bayern Munich, as the former Club Brugge boss looks to guide Burnley to an immediate Premier League return.

The Clarets have also been busy strengthening their squad in the transfer market too, as a handful of players have arrived at the football club, as Parker looks to send a clear message to the rest of the Championship that Burnley aren't planning on staying long.

Winger Mike Tresor has been one of the club's major splashes so far, after the option to make the 25-year-old Belgian international's initial loan move a permanent one was triggered, which was worth a reported £16m.

But whilst these new arrivals commit their futures to Burnley, what of those Clarets players that are set to leave the club next summer should nothing change?

Football League World takes a look at the eight Burnley players who are set to become free agents in 2025.

Wout Weghorst

A player who looks destined to leave this summer as opposed to next, Wout Weghorst, is a player Burnley fans have become resigned to losing, as it's expected he will leave the club during this transfer window.

Fresh from a strong Euro 2024 campaign, the big striker has been a Burnley player since January 2022, but has only represented the club on 20 occasions, spending the majority of his current Clarets contract out on loan with various high-profile clubs.

Besiktas, Manchester United and most recently Hoffenheim have all sampled his ability, and now journalist Alan Nixon via Patreon has revealed that the 31-year-old is seeking an exit from Burnley this summer.

The manager of Turkish side Trabzonspor, Abdullah Avci, has revealed to Turkish media outlet Isci Haber via The Burnley Express that he would like to sign Weghorst this summer, as Burnley could look to cash in as he enters his final 12 months under contract.

Jay Rodriguez

Veteran forward Jay Rodriguez has been an excellent servant to Burnley football club, but with just 12 months remaining on his contract, the 2024/25 season could well be his last in a Clarets shirt.

The 34-year-old penned a one-year extension with the club this summer, putting on ice any speculation that he'd be leaving Turf Moor this summer.

It remains to be seen what sort of role Parker has planned for the experienced forward this season, but if it's not a sizeable one, then he could well be saying his goodbyes to the club next summer.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson

Another player who's been a fantastic servant to the club, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, has been a rock in Burnley's midfield for almost a decade.

The Icelandic international has endured multiple niggling injuries during his time with the club, including a serious calf injury in 2021/22 that kept him sidelined for the majority of that season.

Now with just one year remaining on his deal, and fresh off the back of another injury-disrupted 2023/24 campaign, the 33-year-old midfielder may well be embarking on his farewell tour in 2024/25.

However, Burnley fans have had some practice at saying goodbye to Gudmundsson, as it was announced that he would be leaving this summer, before making a sensational return in early July.

Nathan Redmond

Having signed as a free agent last summer, experienced winger Nathan Redmond didn't have the debut season he would've hoped for in 2023/24.

The former Southampton wideman missed the entirety of the second half of last season, after undergoing surgery on what Kompany described as a "freak injury".

2024/25 has the potential to be a big season for the former England international. However, as a fully fit Redmond in the Championship could well see him become one of the best in the division.

If this is the case, then Burnley do have the option to extend his contract for a further 12 months if they so wish.

Connor Roberts

After signing a four-year deal back in August 2021, Welsh international Connor Roberts is heading into the final year of his Burnley contract in an uncertain position.

The 28-year-old right-back has returned to Turf Moor following his loan spell with Leeds United, that saw the former Swansea City man miss out on Premier League promotion in the play-off final.

Often playing second-fiddle to Archie Gray, Roberts failed to nail down a regular starting role at Elland Road, and now links back up with a Clarets side that has added right-back Shurandy Sambo this summer.

Parker, and indeed the football club, will likely want to give Sambo the best possible chance to make an impact straight away, and that could mean Roberts is left redundant to a backup role once again.

Samuel Bastien

Having joined the club in the summer of 2022, former Belgian youth international Samuel Bastien has not had the impact many expected him to have so far.

In fact, the 27-year-old central midfielder has made an appearance for Burnley since the end of the 2022/23 season, after spending the duration of last term on loan with Turkish side Kasimpasa.

After making just seven appearances in the Turkish Super Lig last season due to injury, Bastien arrives back at Turf Moor likely rusty from his lack of game time.

Therefore, he could lose out on a place in the squad to those with freshly charged batteries, and that could be fatal in terms of his chances of earning an extension with the club next season.

Josh Brownhill

A true Burnley legend, Josh Brownhill has been pulling the strings in the Clarets' midfield for the last four-and-a-half seasons.

The 28-year-old vice-captain has been a constant presence during a topsy-turvy period in the club's recent history, having barely missed a league game - whether that be in the Premier League or the Championship - during his Clarets career.

However, with just 12 months remaining on his contract, the club will surely be keen to extend his time at Turf Moor beyond next summer, but there will be no shortage of clubs trying to seduce him with offers the longer it goes without him committing his future to the club.

Michael Obafemi

A player with undoubted ability and potential, but has just not quite been able to show it enough yet, Michael Obafemi is entering what feels like a make-or-break season.

Obafemi's stats over last two seasons (all comps), per FotMob Season Club Appearances Goals 23/24 Millwall 14 2 23/24 Burnley 2 0 22/23 Burnley 14 2 22/23 Swansea 19 3

That's both in terms of his Burnley future, and perhaps his future in the Championship, as the Irish international has not scored more than three goals in all competitions in any of the last two seasons, across three different clubs.

Prior to that, his 12 goals in 33 appearances for the Swans in the 2021/22 campaign highlighted the ability that's locked in there somewhere, but it seems the key to his potential has been lost.

Now entering the final 12 months of his contract at Turf Moor, the 24-year-old needs to enjoy a resurgent campaign, or else he could be sent to the scrapheap next summer.