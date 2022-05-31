EFL’s stance detailed on fresh Derby County takeover delays

The fresh delay to the completion of Chris Kirchner’s Derby County takeover won’t be an issue for the EFL, according to Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett.

The American businessman was named the preferred bidder by the League One club’s administrators, Quantuma, nearly two months ago but on Friday, he indicated that signatures had been exchanged and a deal would be done ahead of the latest deadline – Tuesday 31st of May.

However, a statement from Quantuma (via The Athletic’s Elias Burke) yesterday revealed that there would be a further one-day delay while Kirchner himself indicated that it was due to international banking holidays holding up funds

Appreciate your detective work here but trying to draw a line between two disparate dots… issues are with international banking holidays (today is Memorial Day in US) holding up funds movement. All docs signed, just waiting on things to clear I was last to sign and it’s done now — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) May 30, 2022

The good news for the Rams is that, according to reports, this will not be an issue for the EFL.

That should mean no further sanctions or penalties for the East Midlands club – allowing them to start their preparations for life in League One.

Despite a defiant effort, Wayne Rooney’s side could not overcome their 21-point deduction and were relegated from the Championship in 2021/22.

Quiz: The big Derby County striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Rams fan

1 of 25 Where was Kevin Hector born? Liverpool Derby Nottingham Leeds

The Verdict

This is fantastic news and a real relief for Derby fans.

The takeover saga has been a testing period for them and there have been plenty of false dawns before so the news of a further delay will have left many concerned.

It seems things should all be sorted on Wednesday and that the EFL have no issue with the additional one-day delay.

That means supporters will soon be able to put the past two years behind them and focus instead on moving forward as Kirchner and Rooney look to rebuild their club.