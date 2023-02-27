EFL-wide developments expected after Blackburn, Nottingham Forest and Lewis O’Brien transfer saga

Blackburn Rovers’ failed attempts to sign Lewis O’Brien from Nottingham Forest during the January transfer window are set to lead to an EFL-wide change in the time clubs are offered to complete transfers around deadline day.

In the Premier League, clubs are offered two hours to conclude a deal that has started before the cut-off point.

A report from Alan Nixon on his Patreon account confirms that “Championship clubs want the EFL to give them TWO HOURS extra at the end of transfer windows” in a bid to stop deals falling through.

This has stemmed from Blackburn’s failed attempts to bring O’Brien to Ewood Park from Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window. Paperwork was not submitted on time for that proposed transfer, with a number of appeals following and a long legal process following.

New rulings that Championship clubs are campaigning for would stop this happening, giving that crucial extra time to conclude a transfer.

Nixon claims that it is “likely to be passed in time for next season”, with clubs said to be “shocked by the O’Brien row”.

It wasn’t just Blackburn, O’Brien and Forest centring around the January saga, with Ethan Brierley also denied the move from Rochdale to Ewood Park in similar circumstances.

Despite failing to bring O’Brien and Brierley into the club in January, Blackburn are motoring on and sit fourth in the table following their 3-1 win over Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon – their 17th victory of the season.

The Verdict

What happened with O’Brien during the January transfer window was a little bit of a mess. A mess that is spilling into the early months of 2023.

Ultimately, it’s the player that you feel sorry for, with O’Brien currently not able to play for Forest after seeing this move collapse.

A change in the rules would, ultimately, protect the players and not leave them wasting months of a short career on the sidelines.

That’s what the authorities need to focus on: not punishing the players for something that, ultimately, is the fault of the clubs.

Thoughts? Let us know!