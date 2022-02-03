EFL update shared on Derby County amid Wycombe & Middlesbrough dispute

The EFL has called on Derby County, Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers to come together to reach a ‘compromise’ to ensure the Rams can have a future.

The off-field issues of the East Midlands outfit are well-documented, with the club in administration and on the lookout for a new buyer.

A recent deadline to show proof of funds was extended until the start of March, but there are still serious doubts about the long-term future of Derby after reports came out today stating that liquidation is becoming an ‘increasing concern’.

And, that prompted an update from the EFL, who released a lengthy statement that covered a few issues, which included notably calling for a resolution between the complaints between the two clubs and Derby.

“The EFL has previously requested mediation between the two Clubs and the Administrators and is today inviting all relevant and associated parties involved to enter formal collaborative negotiations to actively seek out the compromises and solutions required to ensure that Derby County has a long-term future.

“For the avoidance of any doubt the EFL is requesting the attendance of Administrators and the following stakeholders to participate: the current highest bidder(s), Middlesbrough FC, Wycombe Wanderers FC, Mel Morris, MSD Partners and HMRC.”

Boro are taking legal action against Derby on the basis that the Rams breaking the rules prevented them from reaching the play-offs, and potentially winning promotion. Meanwhile, Wycombe argue they would be in the Championship still.

The ultimate 2021 Derby County quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 In what year were the Rams founded? 1874 1884 1894 1904

The verdict

This is a very messy situation and worryingly for Derby it still seems as though there’s a lot of work to do to before they can get a new buyer in.

The message from the EFL suggests they are becoming increasingly frustrated as well, with the legal action from the two clubs proving to be a major stumbling block to a potential deal.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out and whether constructive talks can be had between the parties that the EFL mention.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.