EFL trio eye Aston Villa swoop as summer transfer window intensifies

Salford City, Leyton Orient and Swindon Town are all interested in swooping to sign Aston Villa starlet, Tyreik Wright, on loan this summer.

Both Salford and Orient have big ambitions heading into 2021/22, with Gary Bowyer at the helm in Lancashire and Kenny Jackett recently taking over the O’s.

Swindon, meanwhile, were relegated from League One last term and are looking to bounce back at the first time of asking in a competitive League Two.

As per The Athletic, all three of Salford, Orient and Swindon are interested in doing a deal for Wright at Aston Villa, with the 19-year-old potentially set for a loan move out into the EFL to further his development.

Aston Villa have managed to establish themselves in the Premier League over the course of the last two seasons, which has halted the 19-year-old progress into Dean Smith’s first-team.

Nevertheless, Wright has been a success in the under-21s and even went out on loan earlier in 2021, linking up with Walsall.

The winger started 13 of his 16 appearances in League Two after linking up with Walsall, registering two assists and showing a bright spark that’s been enough to get a host of other fourth-tier clubs interested in a deal ahead of 2021/22.

The Verdict

Wright is a player that’s got plenty of potential. He’s shown that in Villa’s under-21s and he impressed last year with Walsall too.

The opportunities presenting themselves to him in League Two are interesting as well. Salford and Orient are very ambitious clubs, whilst Swindon will expect to challenge towards the top of the division after relegation.

That’s the type of environment that Villa will want their young player playing in, it’s just a case of picking the best club for him.

