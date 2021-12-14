EFL Transfer Zone: Sam Johnstone/West Ham latest, Brereton-Diaz to Leeds United news, Newcastle eye EFL star

The January transfer window is now only a couple of weeks away from opening and the rumour mills is certainly starting to ramp up.

Here, on FLW TV’s latest EFL Transfer Zone show, we discussed and debated all the latest transfer news and gossip emerging from the EFL over the last few days.

This week the team discuss Sam Johnstone’s future at West Brom, the latest with Ben Brereton-Diaz and a whole load more.

Watch the full episode below and make sure you subscribe to FLW TV on Youtube if you enjoy our content!