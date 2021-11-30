FLW TV
EFL transfer zone: Sam Johnstone amid Newcastle, Spurs links, Fulham in potential £18m transfer deal, West Brom star likely to leave
As we edge closer to the January transfer window, the rumour mill is starting to kick into gear.
In our latest EFL transfer zone show on FLW TV, the team discussed a plethora of transfer rumours and news emerging out of the EFL.
This week’s show touches on Sam Johnstone’s situation at West Brom as a host of clubs queue up to sign the 28-year-old in the new year, Brereton-Diaz’s future at Blackburn, Fulham’s potential £18m transfer deal, and a whole load more.
