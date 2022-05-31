EFL Transfer Zone: Nottingham Forest speculation grows, Ipswich conclude surprise deal & could Huddersfield lose O’Brien to Leeds? (Watch)

Nottingham Forest clinched promotion to the Premier League at Huddersfield Town’s expense over the weekend.

As you might imagine, then, there is plenty of speculation surrounding Forest when it comes to transfers, as Steve Cooper prepares to build a squad capable of challenging in the top-flight.

There are a handful of Forest stories on our latest EFL Transfer Zone show over on FLW TV, as exciting times loom at the City Ground.

We also run over more transfer topics, including Freddie Ladapo surprisingly ending up with Ipswich Town.

There’s also the need to talk about Sunday’s Championship play-off final losers, Huddersfield, who could end up losing Lewis O’Brien this summer.

The Athletic have confirmed that Leeds have been monitoring the 23-year-old all season after not moving for him in 2021.

Check out all that, and more, over on our YouTube channel by following the link below: