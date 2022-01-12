EFL Transfer Zone: Nottingham Forest eye Scott Twine, Newcastle in for Dykes, Middlesbrough hijack Celtic deal

The January transfer window is heating up, considerably.

We are seeing a flurry of done deals filter through, whilst the transfer rumour mill within the EFL is in full swing.

FLW Chief Editor Sam Rourke was joined by FLW writers Marcus Ally and Chris Gallagher to discuss all the latest EFL transfer news including Nottingham Forest’s interest in Scott Twine, the transfer battle for QPR’s Lyndon Dykes, and Middlesbrough’s move for McGree, and a whole load more!

Watch the full episode below and make sure to subscribe to FLW TV on Youtube if you enjoy the content!