EFL Transfer Zone: Nottingham Forest confidence of landing Spence grows; Fulham eye Liverpool’s Gomez

Nottingham Forest are confident of winning the race to sign Djed Spence in the summer if they win promotion to the Premier League.

Football League World reported that news yesterday on the website, confirming that Forest feel £15-17m will land the right wing-back’s service from Middlesbrough.

That news, alongside our story on Fulham’s interest in Liverpool’s Joe Gomez, headlines our EFL Transfer Zone show on FLW TV this afternoon.

We discuss that, alongside West Brom’s interest in Conor Hourihane and the deal they’ve just sealed for the service of Jayson Molumby, as well as a heap of other bits of transfer news floating around the EFL in the last week.

