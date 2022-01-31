EFL Transfer Zone: Middlesbrough make late Newcastle move, Leeds block Blackburn deal, Huddersfield swoop for 28-y/o (watch)

Huddersfield Town have completed the signing of Jamal Blackman on a deal until the end of the season, further bolstering Carlos Corberan’s goalkeeping options beyond Lee Nicholls.

That’s one of the day’s early done deals, with Football League World settling in for a busy Deadline Day.

Over on FLW TV, we are set for a day full of shows, with scheduled slots every two hours as we run you through all the latest speculation across the EFL.

Blackman’s move to Huddersfield features, as does a host of other speculation, including:

Middlesbrough’s late move for Ciaran Clark at Newcastle (Football Insider).

Leeds United blocking Blackburn Rovers’ potential move for Crysencio Summerville (Football Insider).

Charlie Goode’s medical with Sheffield United (Pete O’Rourke).

Todd Cantwell’s loan from Norwich to Bournemouth (John Percy).

Oxford and MK Dons’ interest in Haydon Roberts (The Athletic).

Glen Rea’s move from Luton Town to Wigan Athletic (Football League World).

