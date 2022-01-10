Do Not Sell My Personal Information
EFL Transfer Zone: Leeds United stall on Cardiff City agreement, Stoke on the cusp of Man City swoop, Premier League interest in Middlesbrough ace (Watch)

Published

15 mins ago

on

Cardiff City are pursuing a deal for Leeds United right-back, Cody Drameh, this month. 

Phil Hay, though, is reporting how Leeds are still waiting to see if they will give Drameh the green-light to head out on loan amid an injury crisis at Elland Road.

That’s one of a number of subjects that have been discussed over on FLW TV this afternoon, as Alfie Burns, Ben Wignall and Marcus Ally debate some of the top transfer lines from across the EFL.

There’s news from Stoke City as they close in on Taylor Harwood-Bellis at Man City, as well as a host of clubs reportedly queuing up to sign Ryan Giles from Wolves. 

Preston North End’s apparent interest in Tom Pearce at Wigan Athletic gets some airtime, before attention turns to Football League World exclusives on Daniel Jebbison and Djed Spence.

Check out the full episode below on FLW TV’s YouTube channel…


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

